Manchester United transfer round-up: Fellaini to leave in January, Inter ready to sell Perisic and more

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 01 Aug 2017, 16:47 IST

Ivan Perisic

Inter Milan finally soften their stance on Perisic

With little over 3 weeks remaining in the summer transfer window, Inter Milan are now ready to negotiate a deal for Ivan Perisic's transfer to Manchester United, according to latest reports from Football Italia.

Inter were adamant over Anthony Martial's inclusion in any deal for Perisic but now are willing to accept United's reported £48 million bid.

The change in stance is due to Perisic's unhappiness at the club after the winger has refused to sign any contract extension offer by the Serie A club.

Perisic was Jose Mourinho's first choice signing this summer but Inter have made it hard for United to negotiate the transfer, however, Inter do not want to keep a low motivated player in their squad going into the new season.

Fellaini to quit Man United in January

Fellaini does not see his future at Man United

Jose Mourinho may have sounded his voice of support to Marouane Fellaini earlier in the week but the Belgian midfielder has made up his mind to quit Manchester United in the 2018 January transfer window, reports Daily Star.

According to reports, Fellaini is eyeing a move to the Chinese Super League after United's decision to sign Nemanja Matic. United are also expected to make a late move for Bayern Munich's Renato Sanches which would further push Fellaini down in the pecking order.

Daily Star also claim that Mourinho is the only person in favour of Fellaini's stay this summer as he values him as an important squad player. Galatasaray were close to signing the Belgian only to get a firm rejection on the orders of the Man United manager.

Aurier's transfer could see Darmian leave

Aurier's national teammate Eric Bailly also plays for Man United

According to reports from French media, Manchester United are very close to signing PSG's Serge Aurier on a 5-year deal after agreeing personal terms with the Ivory Coast international star.

Reports claim Aurier is currently facing issues related to his work permit which has delayed any official announcement from Manchester United's side. The Red Devils have agreed to a wage of over €4million-per-year for the 24-year-old full-back.

Football Italia meanwhile claim that Aurier's arrival will see Matteo Darmian pushed out of Manchester United as the Italian could be included in a deal to sign Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan this summer.

Luke Shaw is ruled out until January with an injury but with Daley Blind's adaptability to play at left and Aurier's expected arrival, Mourinho is ready to sacrifice Darmian to make sure Perisic joins United before start of the season.