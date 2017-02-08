Manchester United transfer round-up: Jorge Mendes to agree next big signing, Lacazette available next summer and the £60m deal with Real Madrid

A look at all the happenings in and around Old Trafford.

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 08 Feb 2017, 09:32 IST

Keita Balde: Latest winger to be linked with Manchester United

Jorge Mendes to help United sign Keita Balde

Manchester United have pulled ahead in the race to sign Lazio’s exciting winger Keita Balde, according to reports from Football Italia. The report claims that super agent Jorge Mendes is working closely on this deal to make sure 21-year-old ends up playing for Manchester United next season.

Juventus and AC Milan are also tracking Balde’s developments after the winger has managed 6 goals and 2 assists for Lazio this season. Anthony Martial’s chances of staying at Old Trafford looks bleak at the moment, which could potentially open up a move for Balde, who could be made available for anything beyond £30million.

Alexandre Lacazette heading to Old Trafford?

Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette will be on his way out Lyon next season and according to Sportskeeda’s sources, French striker could be heading to Old Trafford. Reports claim that Lacazette has discussed the possibility of joining the Premier League next season and Lyon are bracing themselves for a summer bid for the strike.

According to Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas, the club will not stand in Lacazette’s way if clubs like Barcelona and Manchester United come calling for the 25-year-old. The French striker believes it is the right time for him to make a move and is confident of getting a big-money European offer next season.

David De Gea and his £60.3m release clause

David De Gea: Still a Real Madrid

Real Madrid are ready to make another big-money move for Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, according to Okdiario director Eduardo Inda. The report claims that Madrid still eyes De Gea as their number one summer target, however, Los Blancos have been put off by the player’s release clause.

According to The Times, De Gea has a £60.3million release clause which will be activated at the start of 2018. Jose Mourinho is confident of De Gea’s stay at Old Trafford as he is aware that Madrid will not spend that kind of amount on a goalkeeper. Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois and Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris, meanwhile also remain a target for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Barcelona to rival Manchester United for Victor Lindelof

One-time Manchester United-bound defender Victor Lindelof is now a target for Spanish giants Barcelona, according to reports from A Bola. Portuguese outlet claim that Barcelona will submit a £50million offer for the Benfica man, who was so near to joining Man United during the January transfer window.

Jose Mourinho wanted a powerful defender to lead his back-line and despite being the deal reaching to the latter stages, Benfica failed to agree on a transfer fee with the Red Devils and Lindelof ended up staying at Benfica. However, the Swedish defender is expected to quit Estádio da Luz next summer with Barcelona emerging as his next target.