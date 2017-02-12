Manchester United transfer round-up: Mata wants La Liga move, United keen on Barkley and more

A look at all the transfer rumours in and around Old Trafford.

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 12 Feb 2017, 14:47 IST

Juan Mata: Ready for a move?

Juan Mata still keen on La Liga transfer

Juan Mata has put Manchester United fans on red alert after admitting his desires of moving back to Spain and play in La Liga in the near future. On being asked to comment on his future, Mata said: “I've been asked before, and I don't know. I've been here six years, and I am happy in England.

"But I love Spain still and always follow La Liga from here. I would like to play again back at home."

Mata made his name while playing for Valencia before signing for Chelsea, back in 2011. The 28-year-old has one year left to run on his contract, however, there are no clear signs of whether United will offer the Spaniard a new contract or will he be asked to leave in the summer.

United to make their move for Barkley

Manchester United have been given a potential boost in their pursuit of Everton playmaker Ross Barkley after the latest contract stand-off between the player and the Merseyside club. According to Sportskeeda’s exclusive sources, United have tracked Barkley for last 12 months and will make a summer offer for the 23-year-old star.

Barkley is currently on a £65k-per-week contract and as per the reports. And United are willing to double player’s salary to lure him in making a move to Old Trafford. Barkley is likely to weigh up his options at the end of the season – and there will be plenty. The likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham are also following player’s development at Goodison Park.

Juventus join Real Madrid in De Gea chase

David de Gea’s future is still up in the air

Juventus have joined Real Madrid in the race to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea in the summer, as per the latest reports from The Sun.

The Sun claim that Juventus have joined the chase for David De Gea with the Serie A champions eying De Gea as the long-term replacement for club captain Gianluigi Buffon. According to Marca, Real Madrid are weighing up a £65million move for De Gea. However, Jose Mourinho is desperate to keep hold of his number one goalkeeper and fend off any possible summer bid.

Maia says no to Jose Mourinho

Brazilian sensation Thiago Maia has said no to a potential summer move to Manchester United as the 19-year-old wants to join Ligue 1 side PSG. In a recent interview with Calciomercato, Maia claimed that if ever he was to move to Europe, his preferred club will be PSG.

Maia said: "Everybody has his own dreams, but I like PSG’s style. People want to leave dreams of other people and that’s bad.

"The structure of the club, the country and the city: I love everything related to PSG. That said, I’d also consider moves to Barcelona or Real Madrid because they are big clubs.

"I have a dream. I want to play for a big club and I hope that I will do that one day."