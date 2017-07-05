Manchester United transfer round-up: Alvaro Morata to sign, Federico Bernardeschi hands transfer request and more

Manchester United are set to break the shackles with the signing of Alvaro Morata in the coming days.

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Rumours 05 Jul 2017, 10:41 IST

Alvaro Morata

Morata deal expected in next 72 hours

Alvaro Morata’s proposed transfer to Manchester United has taken a positive turn after the player’s agent and father spent the entire day discussing Morata’s potential move away from the Bernabeu. According to AS, Real Madrid have decided to give in to Morata’s demands and accept a £65 million bid from The Red Devils.

Real were hoping to extract £80million for Morata this summer but the striker is keen to work with Jose Mourinho again and is doing everything in his power to complete the transfer this week. The news was then picked up by Sport who are convinced that a formal announcement could be made in the next 72 hours.

The recent developments have come on the back of reports that Jose Mourinho isn’t entirely happy with Ed Woodward and his half-hearted transfer negotiations this summer.

Perisic chase continues

Perisic desperate to force a move to Man United

Inter Milan have refused to lower their £40million valuation of winger Ivan Perisic after rejecting Manchester United’s initial £36 million bid, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. The report claims that Mourinho is keen to bring Perisic to Old Trafford who is known for his wing play as well as terrific work rate on the flanks.

The Croatian is also keen on a summer move to Old Trafford and has asked his agent to turn down any new contract offer from Inter Milan and force United into making a substantial offer. According to Di Marzio, United will make an improved bid this week after getting a £7.5million cash-injection from Michael Keane’s £30million sale to Everton.

Bernardeschi hands in a transfer request

Where will Bernardeschi play next season?

Italian side Fiorentina have confirmed that winger Federico Bernardeschi is set to quit the club this summer and will not renew his contract. The news was confirmed after player’s agent Beppe Bozzo met with the club Director Pantaleo Corvino earlier today.

Bozzo then gave an exclusive interview to Sky Sports Italia where he said, “Bernardeschi has no intention of renewing his contract, despite a very important proposal on the table. He wants to leave. We’ll see what to do…”

The report has put Manchester United as well as Chelsea and Juventus on alert who are linked with a summer move for the €40m rated winger. Bernardeschi managed 11 goals and four assists in 32 Serie A appearances last season.

Lukaku still a target for Manchester United

Lukaku’s friendship with Pogba could bring the striker to United

In a rather surprising news, Daily Star claim that Everton striker Romelu Lukaku could yet play for Manchester United next season after his representatives are working on a possible move to Old Trafford. Despite being strongly linked with Chelsea, Antonio Conte’s side are yet to make a substantial offer for the Belgian striker.

Daily Star claim Lukaku’s representatives favour a move to Man United over Chelsea due to player’s close friendship with Paul Pogba. Lukaku’s agent Mino Raiola has featured heavily in recent United transfers featuring the likes of Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

As per reports, Wayne Rooney could play a major role in helping United sign Lukaku. According to BBC, Everton are confident of signing Rooney this summer which could come as a cash+player offer from The Red Devils. Lukaku scored 26 goals last season, 9 more than Man United’s top goal scorer in the Premier League, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.