Manchester United transfer round-up: Mourinho rubbishes Martial exit, Chelsea hijack Aurier deal and more

Martial is going nowhere

Mourinho wants Martial at Man United

Jose Mourinho has rubbished all reports of Anthony Martial's exit this summer after claiming that the Frenchman will play a key role in his plans next season.

Mourinho addressed the media after his team's 2-1 win over Sampdoria and said: "We need options and different players. Lukaku, Martial and Rashford are all different and we need everybody, and it's going to be good.

"It's going to be fun to choose the team for every match, according to the plan, the opponent, so the squad is good."

There were several reports which surfaced earlier in the summer regarding a possible swap deal between Martial and Ivan Perisic, however, Mourinho was in no mood to let Martial go after the Frenchman's impressive pre-season.

Chelsea make late attempt to sign Aurier

Conte wants the Ivorian at the Bridge

Chelsea have expressed their interest in signing PSG's Serge Aurier this summer and will make an official bid later this week, reports La Parisien.

Sky Sports earlier tipped Aurier to sign for Manchester United, however, the Ivory Coast international faced visa-related issues after being arrested in France last year.

Chelsea are still looking to sign a quality right-back and Antonio Conte is desperate to steal Man United's transfer target after missing out on Romelu Lukaku earlier this summer.

AS Roma target Mata as Mahrez alternative

Mata scored the winning goal vs Sampdoria last night

According to Calciomercato, AS Roma have now turned their attention to Manchester United's Juan Mata after being priced out of a deal for Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez.

As per the reports, Mata is still unsure about his future at United.

Roma are still looking for a suitable replacement for Mohamed Salah who joined Liverpool this summer for a fee of £34 million.

Vidal demands Inter Milan transfer

Vidal has made up his mind to quit Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich star midfielder Arturo Vidal is ready to quit the Bundesliga club after reportedly agreeing personal terms with Inter Milan, reports Football Italia.

Vidal, 30, has been heavily linked with a move to Man United in recent seasons, however, the Chilean has agreed to a €7.5m-a-year deal with the Serie A side. Inter now have to thrash out a transfer fee for Vidal's move to the San Siro.

Football Italia believes Vidal's decision to join Inter would end any possibilities of Renato Sanches moving to Manchester United before the end of the summer transfer window.