Manchester United transfer round-up: Perisic deal off, Verratti links confirmed and more

All the news and rumours involving Manchester United.

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 20 Jul 2017, 00:19 IST

Perisic is not heading to Old Trafford

Man United ready to call off Perisic chase

Jose Mourinho and Manchester United are ready to focus on other summer transfer targets after Inter Milan rejected United's latest €45m + €5m offer for Ivan Perisic.

Inter's rejection has been confirmed by Gianluca Di Marzio, who also claims that the Serie A side are adamant about Anthony Martial being included in the deal.

Mourinho, however, is against the idea of letting Martial leave this season. Man United have asked Inter to forget about signing Martial on loan or permanently and have also given their last "take it or leave it" offer for Perisic.

Is Verratti United's surprise summer signing?

Will Verratti answer Mourinho's call?

Not long ago, Jose Mourinho promised Manchester United fans a surprise signing with players like Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos and Neymar linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer.

However, according to TMW, that surprise signing could be PSG's Marco Verratti. TMW are certain of United's interest in the player and the Italian midfielder has also welcomed the move.

Verratti's transfer to Man United is further fueled by the news of Mino Raiola becoming the favourite to land the role of the Italian's new agent.

Raiola has already masterminded the transfers of Zlatan, Mkhitaryan, Pogba and Lukaku move to United and Verratti could be the next in line.

Man United and Chelsea monitor Barkley

Chelsea, United and Tottenham are after Barkley's signature

Ross Barkley's future at Everton has taken a new turn this week after Everton have agreed to sell the Englishman, valuing the player at a whopping £50million.

With Gylfi Sigurdsson expected to join The Toffees later this month, Barkley's chances of playing week-in-week-out are getting slimmer and slimmer.

Man United have kept a close eye on Barkley and Daily Mirror believes Mourinho could sanction a £50m bid for the Englishman after missing out on Eric Dier's signature this season.

Chelsea and Tottenham are also in line to sign Barkley, who is ready to join a new club before the start of the 2017/18 campaign.

Matic demands a transfer within the next 48 hours

Matic is keen to work with Mourinho again

Nemanja Matic has demanded a transfer out of Chelsea in the next 48 hours after the Blues failed to negotiate a deal with Manchester United, reports The Times.

Matic's alleged move to Old Trafford fell on its face after Man United stole Chelsea's top summer target Romelu Lukaku.

Since then, The Blues have signed Tiemoue Bakayoko as Matic's direct replacement which has angered the Serbian midfielder and he wants out immediately.

The Times understands that Matic is keen on working with Jose Mourinho and is pressuring Chelsea into accepting United's bid ahead of Arsenal and Juventus, who are also interested in the 29-year-old defensive midfielder.