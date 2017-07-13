Manchester United transfer round-up: Perisic to sign four-year contract, De Gea wants Real Madrid move and more

All the transfer action in and around Manchester United.

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 13 Jul 2017, 10:52 IST

Perisic turns down Inter Milan’s new contract

Ivan Perisic has turned down a new contract offer from Inter Milan after deciding to join Manchester United, reports Corrello dello Sport. The report claims Perisic will sign a four-year contract with The Red Devils worth £5million-per-year.

Jose Mourinho is adamant to get the key signings done before Manchester United’s pre-season game vs Manchester City and hopes to involve the likes of Perisic and Romelu Lukaku in that game later this month.

Corrello dello Sport has also reported that Man United are still £5million short of Inter Milan’s asking price of £48million which is expected to be completed by end of the week with Ed Woodward staying back in Manchester to wrap up the deal before joining with the squad in Los Angeles for their pre-season campaign.

Dier welcomes Man United switch

Eric Dier has asked Tottenham to accept a reasonable offer from Manchester United after admitting his interest in teaming up with Jose Mourinho this season. According to Independent, United’s first offer for Dier was in the region £25million, which was immediately turned down by the Spurs.

At this moment, Tottenham have slapped a £50million transfer fee on Dier and will not lower their valuation as they are in no need to sell the England international star. Mourinho, however, has urged the Man United board to sign Dier this summer as he sees him as the ideal replacement for Michael Carrick.

Independent understands that Mourinho is keen on Dier as the player is equipped to playing in the three-men defensive setup as well as being the holding midfielder in the 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 system which makes him the ideal player to shield the likes of Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Anthony Martial.

De Gea tells Mourinho he wants to join Real

According to ESPN’s Rob Dawson, David De Gea is still keen on joining Real Madrid this summer and has already discussed his dream move with the United manager.

According to Dawson, De Gea has always seen himself as the number one goalkeeper at Bernabeu but has also assured Mourinho that he would not force a move. ESPN claim that De Gea will never hand a transfer request out of the respect he has for Man United and Sir Alex Ferguson.

Mourinho’s stance on the Spaniard is also very clear as he values the keeper and will never sell him at any price.

Bakayoko transfer could yet happen

Bakayoko could be out until September

Manchester United have continued to monitor Tiemoue Bakayoko’s situation at AS Monaco after Chelsea have reportedly grown fearful of signing the player due to his knee injury. Telegraph have reported that Bakayoko could be out until September casting further doubts in Antonio Conte’s mind over Bakayoko’s transfer.

The Blues are yet to sign a striker and will certainly be without Eden Hazard for the opening few weeks of 2017/18 season. The delay has given Man United further boost as they ready their £40million bid for the French international.

The Guardian understands that Mourinho will once again use Paul Pogba to lure Bakayoko to Old Trafford like his involvement in turning Lukaku’s head and forcing him to snub Chelsea and sign for Manchester United. Monaco are keen on selling Bakayoko and have valued the player at £45million.