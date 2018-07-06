Manchester United transfer roundup: Red Devils' €100 million Ronaldo alternative and more, 6th July 2018

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! With Cristiano Ronaldo heading to Juventus, Manchester United may have missed out on a transfer target. But wait... there could be a twist here.

#5 Shaqiri and Sandro

After being relegated with Stoke last season, Xherdan Shaqiri flew to Russia with his team in order to take part in the World Cup. After a decent outing, Switzerland were knocked out of the round of 16 by Sweden and now is perhaps the time for Shaqiri to sign for a new club.

He has a £12 million release clause that became valid after Stoke got relegated. He would certainly want to play in the Premier League and has already accrued interest from Manchester United and Liverpool.

However, when asked about where he would play in the upcoming season, he revealed that his decision will be known soon and his main intention is to play at the top level – the Premier League.

He, however, also hinted towards a move to another league – adding a “you never know” in the end.

“At the moment, I can’t say anything,” he said. "You’re going to hear soon on my future.

“I was not thinking about this because I was just focused on my national team and I wanted to make a good tournament for my team and my nation.

“It’s pretty normal to be aware of clubs being interested. Of course, I would like to play on the biggest stage in football, everybody knows that.

“I hope I can stay in the Premier League. I hope so, but you never know with football. I don’t rule out anything.”

Meanwhile, the Red Devils’ pursuit of Alex Sandro has been somewhat of an absurdity. They have been linked with the left-back for a while now but nothing concrete has developed as of yet.

However, Corriere dello Sport via Sports Witness, claim that the Brazilian could actually move to the Old Trafford should Matteo Darmian move to Turin. Woodward wants around €20 million for the Italian full-back.