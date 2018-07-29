Manchester United transfer roundup: Arsenal want Martial as United target €500 million-rated Madrid star to replace him and more – July 29, 2018

Out of United?

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! Jose Mourinho is not a happy man. Such is his displeasure with life that he put his youth team players under the bus after a pre-season friendly game against Liverpool.

Why? Because Ed Woodward hasn’t got him what asked for. And here are some updates about that and more….

#5 A bit about Maguire

Every day is a new day but every day we get almost similar stories regarding the very same players that get linked to Manchester United – or any club for that matter. The Red Devils are in desperate need of a center-back and might move heaven and earth to get one.

And now, according to Sky’s Michael Bridge, the Red Devils’ hunt for Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld is not yet over. He believes that the Old Trafford outfit have “more chance” of signing the Spurs star than acquiring the signature of Leicester City’s English World Cup star Harry Maguire.

His reasoning is that not only is Toby Maguire not hurried to leave the Foxes, the relationship between Alderweireld and his manager isn’t all that great either.

“I don’t think the Alderweireld situation is over at all. In fact, I think they’ve got more chance of signing Alderweireld over Maguire. That’s just an opinion,” Bridge said.

“I think Maguire doesn’t seem the type that would be in a hurry to leave Leicester for now. It’s well known Mauricio Pochettino and Toby Alderweireld’s relationship is strained.”

Bridge then added that while there haven’t been any contract offers just yet, the Lilywhites want more than £50m for the former Atletico Madrid defender. He also finished by stating that Spurs will lose him for £25 million in the next summer, which could prompt them to sell him this year itself.

“There’s been no talks or formal offers. Spurs still want in excess of £50m.

“Again it’s very important to mention that Spurs have the option to extend the contract for an extra 12 months until 2020 but, and this is big but I cannot lie, it would trigger a £25m release clause.

“What’s that in today’s world? It’s looking increasingly unlikely that Toby will sign a new contract at Tottenham.”

