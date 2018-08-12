Manchester United transfer roundup: Barcelona still want €100 million United star as Madrid eye €300 million United target and more – August 12, 2018

Challenging times!

Hello and welcome the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! It has been just three days since the transfer window has closed but here we are again with tons of updates regarding the Red Devils.

And believe it or not, there is already a story of the Old Trafford outfit signing a former player in the January window – just three days after the conclusion of the summer transfer window!

Anyways, here are the top reports surrounding the Red Devils…

#5 Rio Ferdinand speaks

Former Manchester United centre-back Rio Ferdinand has spoken of his surprise at his former club not signing Toby Alderweireld from Tottenham Hotspur. The Red Devils were linked with the Belgian for a long time in the transfer window and yet, in the end, they could land neither him nor any other central defender for that matter.

And now, the former Leeds United defender admits that he wanted the former Atletico Madrid defender to be signed by the Old Trafford outfit as he is one of the best defenders in the league.

“I was in favour of bringing Toby Alderweireld from Spurs,” he said.

“When playing regularly, I think he’s within the top two or three centre-halves in the country, in this league.

“I think he’s a fantastic player, he proved it again at the World Cup after not playing so many games last season.

“I thought he was a definite, he would have been my go-to choice, to be honest.”

Continuing his discussion, Ferdinand revealed that his ideal choice to lead the backline of his former club is the likes of Raphael Varane.

According to the legendary former Red Devils defender, the Frenchman is the best defender in the world and would cost a fortune which, along with Real Madrid’s reluctance is one of the reasons why the Old Trafford outfit won’t be able to obtain the services of the World Cup-winning center-half.

“The likes of Raphael Varane, who has proved himself to be the best defender on the planet right now, I think he will be too far to go and get him, the amount of money,” he added.

“I don’t think Real Madrid would sell.”

1 / 5 NEXT