Manchester United transfer roundup: United offer £250 million worth duo for £312 million worth Madrid-Barcelona pair and more – July 21, 2018

Manchester United Pre-Season Training and Press Conference

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! Manchester United have had a rocking day in the transfer market today, as the headline suggests, and so without further ado, let's begin!

#5 The left-back conundrum

Left-back has been somewhat of a position of problem for Manchester United. Why in the world, otherwise, would Jose Mourinho be able to sleep better at night with Ashley Young as the Red Devils’ first-choice left-back?

However, United seem to want to take measures to amend this problem as they have been linked with a move for Juventus’ Alex Sandro. According to Duncan Castles, who is quite reliable when it comes to United, Sandro has agreed to personal terms with United.

"Juventus don't actively want to sell Alex Sandro but they are prepared to sell the player because they see the price is so high that they can cash in," Castles said.

"Manchester United have agreed personal terms in advance with Alex Sandro, he's not particularly well paid at Juventus so it's been easy to say 'we'll double your salary if you come to us' and push for the move.”

The problem, however, also lies in the fact that PSG want the Brazilian left-back and are also willing to pay more wages to the former Porto full-back.

"On top of United's interest, they now have interest from Paris St-Germain, because they are also desperate for a top-quality left-back.

"They've also been discussing terms with Sandro, also prepared to pay more."

However, the Red Devils have a disadvantage in the fact that the transfer window closes on the 9th of August for Premier League sides this season, which gives PSG the added benefit in their pursuit of Alex Sandro.

At least that is what Ian McGarry thinks while also adding that not being able to offload Luke Shaw and his £5 million annual wages is also a concern for the Red Devils.

McGarry added: "They've not been able to get Luke Shaw out of the door which has been the plan for a long time, so they have an additional player stuck in their squad and his salary of £5m per year to deal with - and the threat he will leave under freedom of contract in a year's time which they want to avoid.

"But they also have three weeks less to get the deal through the door because the Premier League have handicapped themselves by saying we want all business into the Premier League - not out - to be finished before the league kicks off.

"Which means if Manchester United want Alex Sandro they're going to have to bid and get it done earlier than Paris St-Germain.

"Paris St-Germain, on the other hand, can wait and see if United fail to make that offer and know that makes them the only suitor for Sandro once United are out of the picture and they can probably calculate they'll get a discount from Juventus in the final three weeks of the window."

1 / 5 NEXT