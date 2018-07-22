Manchester United transfer roundup: United make £65 million bid for winger as they are willing to offload superstar to Chelsea for £90 million and more – July 22, 2018

Manchester United Pre-Season Training Session

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! With just a little over two weeks to go for the window to slam shut in the Premier League, Manchester United should buckle up and get deals over the line as quickly as possible.

By the looks of it, they are in desperate want of a centre-half while also adding another winger to their team. So without further ado, we shall now begin!

#5 Darmian and Sandro

Matteo Darmian seems to be closer to the exit door with every passing second. The Italian full-back was signed from Torino amid many expectations but couldn’t live up to the billing that was hoped from him.

Under the stewardship of Jose Mourinho, the full-back fell further down the pecking order and with the acquisition of Diogo Dalot, his future at the Theatre of Dreams seems all but over.

He has been linked with a move back to Italy with Juventus being the favourites to capture him. However, according to the president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, he is monitoring Matteo Darmian as he is a player who can play on both flanks.

“Arias? There are 5-6 names in the list, we are monitoring him like Darmian who can play on both flanks, everybody would like to sign him because of his versatility. Digne? Fake news, I don’t know who he is. Ghoulam will be back in September,” he said.

Meanwhile, Alex Sandro to Manchester United links are just spicing up with each passing day. At first, it was just an idea and now, it looks like a real possibility. The Portuguese tactician is a big fan of the Brazilian and he might just sign him before the window slams shut.

According to journalist Claudia Garcia, the former Porto full-back is closer and closer to the Theatre of Dreams. He also added that Paris Saint-Germain are interested in two Premier League midfielders – N’Golo Kante of Chelsea and Paul Pogba of Manchester United – and will look to sign a midfielder should Adrien Rabiot leave.

“I see Alex Sandro closer to Manchester United.

“PSG have to sign a midfielder if Adrien Rabiot leaves, they are very interested in Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante,” he said.

