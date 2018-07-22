Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FC Barcelona offer €50 million + Andre Gomes for no.1 summer target, Chelsea want Martial to replace Hazard and more: Transfer round-up, July 22, 2018

Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
74.59K   //    22 Jul 2018, 19:38 IST

2017 La Liga Football FC Barcelona v Espanyol Sep 9th
Barcelona are closing in on a blockbuster deal

Hello people! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the World Cup now behind us, the focus will rightly shift towards the all-important summer transfer period.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on July 22, 2018: 

Premier League 

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League
Eden Hazard's replacement?

Chelsea eyeing Anthony Martial

According to the Times, Chelsea have identified Manchester United's Anthony Martial as the man to replace Madrid-bound Eden Hazard. The Belgian is almost certain to be the forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at the Bernabeu with Chelsea holding out for a huge sum to let him go. 

Meanwhile, Chelsea are looking at a disgruntled Martial who is reportedly eyeing a move away from Manchester United. The Frenchman has not received a starting berth regularly under Jose Mourinho which cost him a place in France's World Cup squad. Martial is frustrated over his United future with his agent publicly revealing the forward's intention to shift loyalties. 

United value Martial at €100 million, a price Chelsea think is not a right valuation of the youngster. The Red Devils, on the other hand, are exercising their option of extending Martial's deal until 2020 to get a high value for him. Bayern Munich are also keen on landing the former AS Monaco man. 

Manchester United plot a move for Harry Maguire 

A commanding, ball playing centre back remains one of Manchester United's top priority this summer. The Daily Mail reports that England's World Cup hero Harry Maguire is Jose Mourinho's prime target. His value has skyrocketed in the last month or so with Leicester City valuing him at £65 million. 

Manchester United are ready to pay the price but will have to offload one of Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling or Phil Jones to accommodate Maguire. Meanwhile, the Foxes have readied a new deal for Maguire to tie him down at the King Power Stadium but will target Yerry Mina or Gary Cahill if Maguire forces a move to Old Trafford. 

