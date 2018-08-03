Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Manchester United transfer roundup: Man City swoop in for €500m-rated United target as Guardiola waits for player’s answer and more – 3 August 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
29.64K   //    03 Aug 2018, 20:19 IST

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League
Enemies in the market

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! With each passing day, it seems as though the rumour mill is reaching closer to its stopping point.

Although, this is most likely going to be wrong since the mill never ceases from weaving stories for the rest of us. The transfer window might shut down for Premier League clubs on 9 August, but the stories will never stop – just like it hasn’t halted today as here are some of the best stories regarding the most popular club in England.

#5 Anthony Martial & Toby Alderweireld swap?

Manchester United’s interest in Toby Alderweireld has been well documented over the past few months. While the Belgian might not have played many minutes of football last season, he still has a strong suitor in the form of Manchester United.

According to Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports, the relationship between Mourinho and Anthony Martial is just going downhill, which is why there is a slight chance for him to be sold.

Swansea City v Tottenham Hotspur - The Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final
Will Toby Alderweireld move away from Spurs?

While he thinks that the Red Devils are not willing to sell him to a Premier League rival, in the off chance that they do, it could end up being a swap deal that would see Toby Alderweireld join the Theatre of Dreams while the former Monaco man moves to the North London outfit as the Lilywhites have been interested in acquiring the signature of Martial for quite some time now.

“I think you can safely say all is not well between Anthony Martial and Jose Mourinho,” Sheth said on the Sky Sports transfer talk podcast. "We’re told he wants to leave, now United may be prepared to let him go but not to a Premier League rival.

“The transfer window in this country finishes on August 9,” he said. “If in the small chance they were to deal with a Premier League club, then I wonder whether they would consider a swap deal perhaps.

“He’s had a history of it at United, hasn’t he? Back in January Sanchez for Mkhitaryan. Adam, you mention Willian there, is there potential for a swap with Chelsea there, or is there a chance of a swap with Tottenham for Alderweireld.

“Because Tottenham have had a long standing interest in Martial."

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Toni Kroos Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
4 players Manchester United should sign to dethrone...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer round-up: €120 million bid...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 2-3 Manchester United: 5 key stats from...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: The Biggest Transfer Need of Every Top 6...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Madrid offer £150...
RELATED STORY
5 Best Manchester United Comebacks under Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Three reasons why Manchester City may retain the Premier...
RELATED STORY
5 huge transfers Manchester City missed out on
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester City set to sign former Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us