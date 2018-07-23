Manchester United transfer roundup: United want Madrid duo worth €700 million and are willing to swap €80 million star and more – July 23, 2018

He wants Madrid duo

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! While not many players have been linked with a move in or out of the club, there are quite a few stories surrounding the Red Devils today.

So, without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 Kovacic and Boateng

Matteo Kovacic had previously revealed his desire to leave Real Madrid due to not being able to stamp his place in the first team at the Bernabeu. During the World Cup, it was Marca who revealed this news and now they come up with another report with a further update.

The Spanish outlet claim that Kovacic has spoken to Julen Lopetegui and has expressed his firm desire to leave the club this summer in order to become a first-choice member for another team.

The meeting took place at Valdebas – Madrid’s training ground – where the Croat made his desire clear to the manager.

Earlier on June 23, Kovacic revealed to Marca that he wants to leave because it is difficult to be a starter at the club and he wants to play more since not playing makes him unhappy.

"I would like to play more at Madrid because I love football and being on the pitch," he told MARCA at that point.

"I know that at Madrid it's difficult to be a starter, especially because I arrived very young.

"I understand the situation but that's why I think it's best for me to go to another club where I will have the chance to play regularly as a starter.

"It's an opportunity that I think I can have and I want it now."

"When I don't play of course I'm not happy.

"I've enjoyed these three years in Madrid hugely, with incredible teammates, winning trophies... But I haven't been completely happy because my contribution to all of this has not been the biggest and it's something I want to change."

Meanwhile, according to a report from Kicker, Manchester United have made an inquiry to Bayern Munich about the possibility of signing a Jerome Boateng from the Bavarians in this summer transfer window.

