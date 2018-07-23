Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Real Madrid name six-man shortlist to replace Karim Benzema, Mourinho identifies Martial's replacements and more: Transfer round-up, July 23, 2018

Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
12.58K   //    23 Jul 2018, 20:59 IST

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Real Madrid identify six strikers to replace Karim Benzema

Good evening, folks! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the World Cup now behind us, the focus will rightly shift towards the all-important summer transfer period.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on July 23, 2018: 

Premier League 

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League
Have we seen the last of Martial in a Man Utd shirt?

Manchester United prepare for life after Anthony Martial 

It is widely believed that Anthony Martial and his representatives are trying their best to get the Frenchman out of Manchester United this summer. His agent has even publicly stated the same. ESPN has reported that United know Martial's intentions and have started work in replacing him. 

Despite Jose Mourinho suggesting otherwise in his press conference the other day, it is believed that the manager does not want a disgruntled figure in his first-team squad. He is open to selling the 22-year-old for more than a reasonable price; United value him at around €100 million. 

Bayern Munich, Juventus and Chelsea are all interested in the talented winger. Meanwhile, if United does let Martial go Mourinho will then try and attempt to get the likes of Ivan Perisic and Willian on board for his do-or-die season at Old Trafford. 

The three-way race for Jack Grealish 

Aston Villa's ownership troubles have made it necessary for them to sell players to comply with FFP regulations. Jack Grealish is the one that will sought them the highest of funds. Tottenham Hotspur have made Grealish their top summer target but according to the Mirror, Fulham and Crystal Palace have entered the race to sign the 22-year-old. 

It is reported that Fulham and Palace have initiated talks with Villa in the past week or so and are looking to sign Grealish with the lure of a starring first-team role. But the youngster has his eyes set on a move to North London and play under Mauricio Pochettino. Grealish is expected to cost above £30 million. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Cristiano Ronaldo Anthony Martial Jose Mourinho Florentino Perez Maurizio Sarri
Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
The reason behind Zinedine Zidane's resignation revealed,...
RELATED STORY
Four players want to leave Real Madrid following Zidane's...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid identify new front three with BBC set to be...
RELATED STORY
Salah and Sane to Real Madrid for £250 million, Wenger to...
RELATED STORY
Massimiliano Allegri has three conditions to become the...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid superstar rejects Manchester United's €180...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to sign four players this summer, Bayern...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid make James Rodriguez + €42 million offer for...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to sell five players to fund Neymar's move,...
RELATED STORY
Neymar reveals the one huge condition to join Real...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us