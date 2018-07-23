Real Madrid name six-man shortlist to replace Karim Benzema, Mourinho identifies Martial's replacements and more: Transfer round-up, July 23, 2018

Real Madrid identify six strikers to replace Karim Benzema

Good evening, folks! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the World Cup now behind us, the focus will rightly shift towards the all-important summer transfer period.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on July 23, 2018:

Premier League

Have we seen the last of Martial in a Man Utd shirt?

Manchester United prepare for life after Anthony Martial

It is widely believed that Anthony Martial and his representatives are trying their best to get the Frenchman out of Manchester United this summer. His agent has even publicly stated the same. ESPN has reported that United know Martial's intentions and have started work in replacing him.

Despite Jose Mourinho suggesting otherwise in his press conference the other day, it is believed that the manager does not want a disgruntled figure in his first-team squad. He is open to selling the 22-year-old for more than a reasonable price; United value him at around €100 million.

Bayern Munich, Juventus and Chelsea are all interested in the talented winger. Meanwhile, if United does let Martial go Mourinho will then try and attempt to get the likes of Ivan Perisic and Willian on board for his do-or-die season at Old Trafford.

The three-way race for Jack Grealish

Aston Villa's ownership troubles have made it necessary for them to sell players to comply with FFP regulations. Jack Grealish is the one that will sought them the highest of funds. Tottenham Hotspur have made Grealish their top summer target but according to the Mirror, Fulham and Crystal Palace have entered the race to sign the 22-year-old.

It is reported that Fulham and Palace have initiated talks with Villa in the past week or so and are looking to sign Grealish with the lure of a starring first-team role. But the youngster has his eyes set on a move to North London and play under Mauricio Pochettino. Grealish is expected to cost above £30 million.

