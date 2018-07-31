Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Manchester United transfer roundup: Real Madrid want £150 million star as their newest Galactico and more - July 31, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
18.66K   //    31 Jul 2018, 20:00 IST

Manchester United v Derby County - The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! Another day in the transfer market means another blockbuster set of rumours regarding the Red Devils.

Although, it should be added that the Old Trafford outfit are being linked with the same set of players over and over again and what we have here are updates regarding those stories.

So without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 Mourinho is confident about one signing

Jose Mourinho has shown no signs of hiding his frustration at the Red Devils not being able to procure the targets that he had enlisted. However, the former Real Madrid manager seems confident about being able to land at least one player by the end of the summer transfer window.

When asked about whether he believes that he would get two signings before the window slams shut, he replied that he is sure about getting only one and doesn’t think that he will get what he wanted – just like every other manager in the world.

“No. I’m confident I’ll get one,” he said.

“I think two is not what I will get. I think in every pre-season it happens basically the same with probably every club, which the manager wants more. It is our nature and our way to always want more for your team.”

While he is aware that he might not get entirely what he wants, he would be “fine” if they get another player.

“But club decisions are different. Normally you don’t get what you want which basically happened throughout my career. If I sign one player before the window closes, that’s fine.”

Manchester United have been linked with a vast majority of players over the course of the summer. The likes of Toby Alderweireld, Harry Maguire, Yerry Mina, Ivan Perisic and many more have been rumoured to be on the Red Devils’ radar but they are yet to sign anyone of them.

One thing seems almost certain, however: the Old Trafford outfit are in a desperate need of a central defender and it would be highly surprising if they don’t manage to sneak one in before the deadline passes.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Paul Pogba Harry Maguire Manchester United Transfer News
Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
Manchester United transfer roundup: Madrid offer £150...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Real Madrid want €90...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid want £90...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Real Madrid to...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid willing to...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: United offer €90...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Red Devils' €100...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer round-up: €120 million bid...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: United make €90...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us