Manchester United transfer roundup: Real Madrid want £150 million star as their newest Galactico and more - July 31, 2018

#5 Mourinho is confident about one signing

Jose Mourinho has shown no signs of hiding his frustration at the Red Devils not being able to procure the targets that he had enlisted. However, the former Real Madrid manager seems confident about being able to land at least one player by the end of the summer transfer window.

When asked about whether he believes that he would get two signings before the window slams shut, he replied that he is sure about getting only one and doesn’t think that he will get what he wanted – just like every other manager in the world.

“No. I’m confident I’ll get one,” he said.

“I think two is not what I will get. I think in every pre-season it happens basically the same with probably every club, which the manager wants more. It is our nature and our way to always want more for your team.”

While he is aware that he might not get entirely what he wants, he would be “fine” if they get another player.

“But club decisions are different. Normally you don’t get what you want which basically happened throughout my career. If I sign one player before the window closes, that’s fine.”

Manchester United have been linked with a vast majority of players over the course of the summer. The likes of Toby Alderweireld, Harry Maguire, Yerry Mina, Ivan Perisic and many more have been rumoured to be on the Red Devils’ radar but they are yet to sign anyone of them.

One thing seems almost certain, however: the Old Trafford outfit are in a desperate need of a central defender and it would be highly surprising if they don’t manage to sneak one in before the deadline passes.

