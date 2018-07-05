Manchester United transfer roundup: United make €90 million bid for Ronaldo, Barca want €100 million star as Paulinho replacement and more – July 5, 2018

Will they change clubs?

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! With the transfer window slamming shut in just over a month, it is time for clubs to buckle up and get deals over the line.

Manchester United are on a rage right now and have once again had a busy day in the rumour mill today. So without further ado, let's begin!

#5 Lingard, Sandro and Romagnoli

There are some player who might not be the most naturally gifted footballers in the world but their hard work and determination make them absolute favourites among the fans.

One such player is Jesse Lingard. The Manchester United star might not have the flair of Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial but he is more important to Mourinho than both the others names above.

As a result, he is set to be bestowed with a bumper contract by the Red Devils – at least that is what The Sun seem to believe. According to their source, his fabulous season with the Red Devils and his outings with England have seemingly convinced the Old Trafford outfit to double his current wages of £75,000-per-week.

“Jesse has shown that he is a top-class performer on and off the pitch," the source told The Sun.

“He has a fabulous season for the club last year and has taken that form onto the international stage so far.

“His England showings has been brilliant and the club know he is all set to become a global star if he continues.”

Meanwhile, Duncan Castles has revealed that Manchester United have decided to move for Alex Sandro in the summer. He also added that the Brazilian is keen to move to Old Trafford and that Juventus are holding out €60 million for him.

“This summer United have decided to go for Alex Sandro,” he said.

“They have put a deal in place with the player, the player wants to (join) and Juventus are holding out for up to 60million euros (£53m).

“They (Juventus) have seen the market and are thinking they can cash in big time.”