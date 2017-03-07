Manchester United transfer rumour: Mourinho ready to splash €100 million for Torino's Andrea Belotti and not Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann

The 23-year-old is Europe's top scorer this season ahead of the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

by Khushwant Ramesh Rumours 07 Mar 2017, 19:25 IST

The goal-machine Manchester United are willing to invest heavily in: Andrea Belotti

What’s the story?

Manchester United are lining up a massive £86 million offer to sign Torino’s and Serie A’s top scorer Andrea Belotti. The 23-year-old is the hottest striker in all of Europe with 22 league goals – more than any other striker in any other major European league this season.

And Jose Mourinho is impressed enough to prioritise moving for the Italian rather than moving for United's supposed 'prime target', Antoine Griezmann who is set to cost the club a similar amount of money.

Torino’s President, Urbano Cairo, confirmed that the former Palermo striker has a release clause in his contract valued at around £86 million. “I don’t think we can raise the clause now, as we only just signed the contract and we have to respect it.

"Anyway, a foreign club has to come in and put €100m (£86 million) on the table and Belotti has to agree before any sale. I hope no-one comes in with an offer.”

In case you didn’t know...

Belotti has been exceptional this season scoring 24 goals in 27 appearances in all competitions. His movement in the box has been admired by clubs the world over and he’s proving to be one hell of a young striker capable of causing enormous damage on his own.

And the Red Devils feel that depending on 35-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic for another season isn’t wise. They’re willing to trigger Belotti’s release clause and have the kind of financial muscle to do so.

The heart of the matter

Having held a legitimate interest in signing Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann for over a year now, the club has repeatedly been rebuffed with efforts to try and start a conversation with both the club and the player.

Both, Atletico, and Griezmann’s camp are adamant that the future of their star is with the La Liga giants – irrespective of Diego Simeone’s future, which at the time seemed to have swayed the Frenchman’s plans for the years ahead.

What’s next?

For Manchester United to sign Belotti in the summer, it ought to be a straightforward deal. Both the Italian club and the Premier League giants are now aware of what’s needed to prise the 23-year-old away and any effort to deter from the same might affect the chances of securing his services.

Sportskeeda’s take

Manchester United are indeed on the lookout for a hot young striker in the game. Be it Belotti or Griezmann, one thing is clear, they’re willing to spend a fortune to replace both Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.