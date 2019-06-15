×
Manchester United Transfer Rumours: Red Devils still keen on Newcastle's Sean Longstaff 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Rumors
162   //    15 Jun 2019, 09:11 IST

Sean Longstaff is still being eyed by The Red Devils
What is the story?

According to the reports from ESPN, Manchester United have rejuvenated their interest in Newcastle's midfield sensation Sean Longstaff.

With Ander Herrera leaving the Red Devils in the summer, United are determined to sign Longstaff as his replacement.

In case you didn't know...

In an interview with NUTV (via Chronicle), Longstaff shut down each and every speculation surrounding his future. He said:

"It just shows how far I’ve come. If someone told us at the start of the season that by the end of it you’d be linked with these teams I’d have laughed at them but it’s nice, it’s flattering."
"I’m massively flattered to have my name even mentioned in those conversations but like I said, I’m 100% focused on Newcastle and trying to get fit and get back in the team here."

Manchester United are looking to add some new faces to strengthen their struggling squad. As per reports, Longstaff is seen as a target by The Red Devils.

Longstaff, 21, finished his glorious debut season for Newcastle, having made eight appearances last season in the Premier League for The Magpies.

In the 2018-19 campaign, he not only averaged 81% in terms of passing accuracy, but also won 76% of his tackles per match for Rafa Benitez's side.

The heart of the matter

Reports from ESPN have claimed that United are still in the race to sign the British asset, though the player himself has insisted that he is happy at Newcastle United.

Manchester United are targeting young British talents instead of veterans to complete the rebuilding process. Moreover, the likes of Harry Maguire, Aston Wan-Bissaka and Max Aarons have been on the radar of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for a while now.

What is next?

Manchester United have been linked with a plethora of youngsters and superstars in this summer transfer market.

However, if they want to challenge for something big next season, they need to go through a major overhaul. And they have to secure the signing of Ander Herrera's replacement as quickly as possible.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Newcastle United Football Ander Herrera Sean Longstaff Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News
