Manchester United Transfer Rumours: The Red Devils set to miss out on Harry Maguire

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Rumors
130   //    19 Jun 2019, 06:31 IST

Harry Maguire- Leicester City
Harry Maguire- Leicester City

What is the story?

According to the reports from ESPN, Manchester United are £40million short of completing the deal for the 26-year-old English defender Harry Maguire, as Leicester City want £80million for their superstar centre-back.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United have been linked with a plethora of players since the end of their 2018-19 campaign.

With a major overhaul needed in this summer's Transfer Window, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's main focus is to add some defensive reinforcements to his squad.

Last season, Manchester United, who had the worst defensive record among the top nine teams in the Premier League, conceding 54 goals from 38 matches.

Harry Maguire, on the other hand, played a pivotal role in Leicester City's defence, having made 31 appearances in the Premier League last term. Manchester United has been chasing the English International since last season.

Although Mourinho had failed to trigger the deal, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer definitely wouldn't want to miss the chance of signing one of best in the recent time.

However, Manchester United have been reportedly linked with the likes of Ajax sensation Matthijs de Ligt and West Ham's Issa Diop as well.

The heart of the matter

As per the reports from ESPN, Manchester United are on the verge of missing out another defensive option due to excessive valuation. Maguire joined Leicester from Hull City in 2017 for £17million. His extraordinary progress for the club caught the eyes of a number of European heavyweights.

A few days ago, a report was published where it was claimed that Leicester wouldn't consider any offer of less than £80 million, though United were determined to complete the signing.

However, now it seems like Man United have to continue their search for a decent central defender.

What is next?

Manchester United have only made one signing in the form of Daniel James this summer and are looking to add more to make this transfer window a successful one.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Leicester City Harry Maguire Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News
