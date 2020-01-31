Manchester United turn down Deadline Day move for Willian Jose, Solskjaer provides update on striker pursuit and more: Manchester United Transfer News Roundup, 31st January 2020

Willian Jose

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Manchester United transfer news roundup. We take a look at the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the Red Devils today.

Red Devils reject move for Willian Jose

Manchester United have turned down a Deadline Day move for Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose, Sky Sports have reported. The Red Devils were offered the chance to sign the 28-year-old on a loan deal after talks with Tottenham Hotspur were stalled due to a disagreement over his transfer fee.

However, the Manchester giants have rejected the deal leaving Spurs with a clear path to making a move for the Brazilian. The Whites and Blues have now resumed talks with the north London giants and are demanding a fee of around £25 million to let Jose go. It remains to be seen if a deal will go through before the transfer window slams shut in the next few hours.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are unlikely to sign any more players

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Manchester United are unlikely to sign more players on Deadline Day despite Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe confirming their interest in Joshua King.

The Red Devils had completed the signing of Bruno Fernandes on Thursday and are expected to sign a striker to cover for the injured Marcus Rashford for the remainder of the season.

Speaking to reporters about the possibility of making more signings in the next few hours, Solskjaer said,

"I don't think we'll do any more business. January has always been difficult. It's not something you do just like that. I am happy with the ones I have here."

Nemanja Matic eager to sign new Manchester United contract

Nemanja Matic

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic is keen on extending his contract at Old Trafford and has declared that he will snub any suitors if he is offered an extension at the club.

The Serbia international's contract with the Red Devils is set to run out at the end of the season but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had indicated that talks over a new deal for the 31-year-old are in progress at the club.

Speaking about his future, Matic said,

"I've got a contract until the end of the season. I'm at Carrington every day and open to talk if they think I can help. If not, life will go on. No discussions have happened yet, but my position is clear. It's a pleasure to represent this club. I came here to win and if they want me to stay then, of course, I'll give my best to win trophies."

When asked about interest from other clubs, he replied,

"I can't tell who is asking for me but for sure, when you play at Manchester United, many clubs are looking to sign you. That's not only me, it's for every player – especially when you're out of a contract. My first option is Manchester United, but if they decide something else then there are always solutions."

