Manchester United to use Donny van de Beek in a swap deal for Juventus midfielder Rabiot: Reports

According to Italian news outlet Tuttosports, via Mirror, Manchester United are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer and will offer a swap deal that will see Donny van de Beek head the other way.

Van De Beek moved to Manchester United from Ajax for £40m last summer but has struggled to make an impact with the Premier League giants.

Italian champions Juventus have had a long-standing interest in the 23-year-old, who inspired Ajax to reach the UEFA Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

The Bianconeri were among the clubs linked with a move for the Dutchman last summer. However, he opted for a move to Manchester United.

Reports claim Manchester United are interested in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot and are willing to offload Van de Beek in an effort to sign the Frenchman.

Ole Gunner is claimed to be a firm admirer of the Juventus man, who was signed from PSG back in 2019 on a free transfer.

Manchester United will now offer Van de Beek to the Italian giants as they hope to strike a swap deal for Rabiot.

Manchester United could offload Donny van de Beek this summer

Leicester City v Manchester United: Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final

Manchester United's move for Donny van de Beek from Ajax last summer was met with surprise by the Manchester United faithful, given that the newly signed Bruno Fernandes had hit the ground running following his move from Sporting Lisbon.

Currently behind the Portuguese superstar in the pecking order at the club, Donny van de Beek has struggled to pin down a regular role at Manchester United.

The 23-year-old has been handed just two starts in the Premier League, where he has played a little above 300 minutes so far.

With playing time limited, the 23-year-old could move to a new club in the summer as he aims to secure his spot in the Netherlands squad for the forthcoming Euros.

“I wouldn’t say that Donny is happy. Of course, he wants to play more, but he gets about his job in the right manner,” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said via Mirror.

“We are doing well and have got players who are playing really well in his position. He reminds me a lot about myself, when I first came in, that he understands my difficulties and challenges.

“I was the same with Sir Alex [Ferguson, former Man Utd head coach]. When he left me out I understood and I was happy for the team to win – and Donny is that type of guy.