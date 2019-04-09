Manchester United v Barcelona Predicted Lineups - Champions League 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, Manchester United and Barcelona Injury news, Suspensions List and more

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 175 // 09 Apr 2019, 19:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can they qualify to the semifinals for the first time since 2015?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces his biggest managerial test so far when he welcomes Barcelona to the Theatre of Dreams in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Manchester United had a reversal in fortunes since the appointment of the Norweign but the last four games under him have seen the Red Devils losing three of them including a back to back defeat against Wolves.

Barcelona, on the other hand, will be high on hopes following their victory over Atletico Madrid in the league match. But the Blaugrana will need to break their quarterfinals curse that has seen the Catalonian side failing to get into the semifinals of the premier competition since they won it in 2015.

Team News

Manchester United

Matic is expected to start for Manchester United

There is more positive news in the Manchester United camp with many of the injured players nearing full fitness.

Alexis Sanchez, who has been out for a while now, is expected to be ready for the weekend and may get a few minutes against his former employers if the situation calls for it.

Nemanja Matic is expected to be ready for the crucial fixture while Ander Herrera is out.

Antonio Valencia is still out with an injury along with Eric Bailly while Marcus Rashford is expected to lead the lineup despite having a slight knock.

Advertisement

Injuries: Alexis Sanchez (doubtful), Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly

Suspension: (none)

Barcelona

Dembele is amongst the travelling squad but is not medically cleared for the match

Ernesto Valverde will without former Arsenal man Thomas Vermaelen, who has not been included in the travelling squad due to injury.

Ousmane Dembele is also likely to miss out of the match despite travelling with the squad even though he has not been medically cleared to play.

New signing Jean-Clair Todibo is also amongst the travelling side but has not been registered for the Champions League.

Former Liverpool players Phillipe Coutinho and Luis Suarez are expected to start the match for the Blaugrana.

Injuries: Thomas Vermaelen, Ousmane Dembele

Suspensions: (none)

Predicted Lineups

Manchester United (4-3-3): De Gea; Shaw, Lindelof, Smalling, Young; Matic, Pogba, McTominay; Lingard, Rashford, Martial

Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Alba, Pique, Umtiti, Roberto; Arthur, Busquets, Rakitic; Coutinho, Suarez, Messi

Advertisement