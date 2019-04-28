×
Manchester United v Chelsea Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups, Manchester United and Chelsea Injury news, Suspensions List and more

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
35   //    28 Apr 2019, 06:24 IST

Chelsea FC v Burnley FC - Premier League
Chelsea FC v Burnley FC - Premier League

The race for the top four is nearing its boiling point as Manchester United is set to host Chelsea at the Theatre of Dreams in a very crucial match that could determine where each side would finish at the end of the season.

The host is on a wretched run of form that has seen them lose their last three matches consecutively and shipping in nine goals. In front of goal, the strikers have failed to hit the back of the net from open play in their last five matches. The Red Devils will need to up their game if they are to win against Chelsea today.

The visitors have always been hot and cold this season. Maurizio Sarri and his men enjoyed a bright start to the campaign but have failed to reproduce that form in the second half of the season. The Blues will need a win today if they are to finish in the top four in the EPL.

Team News


Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - FA Cup Quarter Final
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - FA Cup Quarter Final

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to welcome back Ander Herrera from injury after the Spaniard trained with the squad a couple of days before.

Scott McTominay though seems to be doubtful for the fixture after missing out the match against Manchester City due to injury.

Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones are expected to sit this one out due to injuries.

Another change will probably see under fire stand-in captain Ashley Young being made to start from the bench with Diogo Dalot likely to take up the former wingers place.

Injuries: Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly, Phill Jones, Scott McTominay (Doubtful)

Suspensions: none.


Chelsea

Chelsea FC v Burnley FC - Premier League
Chelsea FC v Burnley FC - Premier League

Teenage sensation Callum Hudson-Odoi is expected to miss a big chunk of next season after rupturing his Achilles.

N'Golo Kante though is a doubt for the fixture after injuring his ribs in their last match against Burnley.

Maurizio Sarri is expected to welcome back Antoniio Rudiger after the German overcame his knee injury.

Injuries: Callum Hudson Odoi, N'Golo Kante (doubtful)

Suspension: none

Predicted Lineups

Manchester United (4-3-3): De Gea; Dalot, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Matic, Pogba; Lingard, Rashford, Martial

Chelsea (4-3-3): Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Christensen, Emerson; Kante, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek; Pedro, Higuain, Hazard.


Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Eden Hazard Paul Pogba Ole Gunnar Solskjær Maurizio Sarri Manchester United vs Chelsea
