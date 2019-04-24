×
Manchester United v Manchester City Predicted Lineups - Premier League 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, Manchester United and Manchester City Injury news, Suspensions List and more

Varun Nair
Preview
121   //    24 Apr 2019, 09:12 IST

Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League
Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League

The biggest Manchester derby is here with Manchester City set to make the short distance across town to the outskirts of Manchester to face powerhouses Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The visitors come in devastating form as Pep Guardiola and his men look for their 11th consecutive win in the Premier League.

Manchester United, on the other hand, will need a victory to keep their Champions League dream alive.

Manchester United fans, though, are in a confused state, as a victory against their city rivals could mean that their arch-rivals Liverpool could lift the English league trophy for the first time in almost 30 years, while defeat would dampen their own chances of getting Champions League football.

Team News

Manchester United


The return of Luke Shaw is a big boost for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
The return of Luke Shaw is a big boost for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be delighted by the return of Luke Shaw after missing the last three matches in all competitions due to suspension.

Phil Jones is doubtful for the fixture while longtime absentees Eric Baily, Ander Herrera, Antonio Valencia ad Matteo Darmain are pushing to be in the lineup.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to make some changes to the side after the poor performance against Everton with Scott McTominay and Ashley Young likely to start the fixture.

Suspended: none

Injuries: Phil Jones (doubtful)

Manchester City


The Belgian midfielder's is once again injured and is out of the fixture due to muscle injury
The Belgian midfielder's is once again injured and is out of the fixture due to muscle injury

Kevin De Bruyne will miss another match for Manchester City after the Belgian suffered a muscle injury in the last match.

The midfielder will be the lone absentee in the squad with almost all the others fit to play.

Pep Guardiola is unlikely to make big changes to his strongest XI with a defeat likely to end their title pursuit.

Suspended: none

Injuries: Kevin De Bruyne

Predicted Lineups

Manchester United (4-3-3): De Gea; Shaw, Lindelof, Smalling, Young; McTominay, Fred, Pogba; Rashford, Lukaku, Lingard

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Mendy, Laporte, Kompany, Walker; David Silva, Gundogan, Foden; Bernardo Silva, Aguero, Sterling

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Sergio Aguero Paul Pogba Pep Guardiola Ole Gunnar Solskjær Old Trafford Football
