Manchester United v Newcastle: Match preview, predictions & where to watch details

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 10 // 05 Oct 2018, 22:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Anything less than a victory will unacceptable for Manchester United

Saturday marks the battle of two great managers struggling with results.

Jose Mourinho and his Manchester United team are in dire straits after failing to win any of their last four matches played in all competitions. Their recent form is another factor that will be another troubling statistics that Mourinho and his men will be looking to change.

Rafael Benitez and his men are in even more trouble waters after failing to win any of their matches since the start of the league. Anything less than a win will be unacceptable for both the managers.

Manchester United v Newcastle: Kick-off information

Date: 6 October 2018

Time: 17:30 (local time), 22:00 (IST)

Venue: Old Trafford

Live stream: Hotstar

Manchester United v Newcastle: Team news

United will be without injured trio of Ander Herrera, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rojo, while Ashley Young is fit and available for the weekend clash.

Ashley Young is fit and available for Jose Mourinho

Newcastle will be without Saloman Rondon and Florian Lejuene, while Paul Dummett and Federico Fernandez return back from injuries.

Manchester United v Newcastle: Probable Line-ups

Manchester United: David De Gea, Shaw, Chris Smalling, Lindelof, Valencia, Matic, Pogba, Fellaini, Sanchez, Lukaku, Rashford

Newcastle: Dubravka, Yedlin, Lascelles, Fernandez, Atsu, Kennedy, Ritchie, Dummett, Shelvey, Perez, Joselu

Manchester United v Newcastle: Form guide

Manchester United: D-L-L-D-W

Newcaslte: L-D-L-L-L

Manchester United v Newcastle: Head to head

Manchester United: 84 wins

Newcastle: 42 wins

Draws: 39

Manchester United v Newcastle: Prediction

Mourinho in his press conference stated that nothing less than a win would would be unacceptable for the Red Devils. United are more likely to approach the match in that manner. Newcastle would be hoping to capitalise on the poor home form of the Manchester United side.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Newcastle