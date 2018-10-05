Manchester United v Newcastle: Match preview, predictions & where to watch details
Saturday marks the battle of two great managers struggling with results.
Jose Mourinho and his Manchester United team are in dire straits after failing to win any of their last four matches played in all competitions. Their recent form is another factor that will be another troubling statistics that Mourinho and his men will be looking to change.
Rafael Benitez and his men are in even more trouble waters after failing to win any of their matches since the start of the league. Anything less than a win will be unacceptable for both the managers.
Manchester United v Newcastle: Kick-off information
Date: 6 October 2018
Time: 17:30 (local time), 22:00 (IST)
Venue: Old Trafford
Live stream: Hotstar
Manchester United v Newcastle: Team news
United will be without injured trio of Ander Herrera, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rojo, while Ashley Young is fit and available for the weekend clash.
Newcastle will be without Saloman Rondon and Florian Lejuene, while Paul Dummett and Federico Fernandez return back from injuries.
Manchester United v Newcastle: Probable Line-ups
Manchester United: David De Gea, Shaw, Chris Smalling, Lindelof, Valencia, Matic, Pogba, Fellaini, Sanchez, Lukaku, Rashford
Newcastle: Dubravka, Yedlin, Lascelles, Fernandez, Atsu, Kennedy, Ritchie, Dummett, Shelvey, Perez, Joselu
Manchester United v Newcastle: Form guide
Manchester United: D-L-L-D-W
Newcaslte: L-D-L-L-L
Manchester United v Newcastle: Head to head
Manchester United: 84 wins
Newcastle: 42 wins
Draws: 39
Manchester United v Newcastle: Prediction
Mourinho in his press conference stated that nothing less than a win would would be unacceptable for the Red Devils. United are more likely to approach the match in that manner. Newcastle would be hoping to capitalise on the poor home form of the Manchester United side.
Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Newcastle