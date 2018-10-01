Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Manchester United v Valencia: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to Watch Details | Champions League 2018/19

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
313   //    01 Oct 2018, 22:08 IST

Manchester United Training and Press Conference
Manchester United Training and Press Conference

Old Trafford is set to host its first UEFA Champions League fixture with Manchester United taking on Valencia in a crucial match for both teams. Mourinho and his side have gone through very rough patches in these past few days with the league cup exit against Derby County and the league defeat against West Ham along with numerous reports of players being unsettled with the Portugues manager taking rounds.

With rumours of a sack gathering momentum in Old Trafford the 2-time Champions League winning manager will be desperate to take the win against an out of sorts Valencia side who have just a single victory after the completion of 7 rounds in the La Liga.

Manchester United v Valencia: Kickoff Information

Date: 2nd October 2018

Kickoff: 20:00 (local time), 00:30 (IST) (3/10/2018)

Venue: Old Trafford

Live stream: SonyLIV

Manchester United v Valencia: Team News

Manchester United will be without Ashley Young, Jesse Lingard and Ander Herrera after the trio join the injury list along with long-term absentee Marcus Rojo. Antonio Valencia is expected to be back in his right back role after missing the last couple of matches.

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League
The return of skipper will be a huge boost to the home side.

Santi Mina is expected to sit out of this fixture after injuring his knee while the rest of squad are fully fit and available. 

Manchester United v Valencia: Probable Line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea, Luke Shaw, Smalling, Lindelof, Valencia, Pogba, Matic, Fellaini, Sanchez, Lukaku, Rashford

Valencia: Neto, Lato, Diakhaby, Gabriel, Vezo, Soler, Parejo, Kondogbia, Cheryshev, Batshuayi, Gameiro

Manchester United v Valencia: Form Guide

The last 5 matches in all competition

Manchester United: L-L-D-W-W

Valencia: W-D-D-L-D

Manchester United v Valencia: Head-to-Head

Manchester United: 2 wins

Valencia: 1 win

Draw: 5

Manchester United v Valencia: Prediction

The fixture is most likely going to be a dull affair with both the clubs going through rough patches. The game is most likely to be decided with individual brilliance. The home comfort of Manchester United will most likely aid the 3-time winners to a slight advantage in the fixture.

Predicted score: Manchester United 2-1 Valencia

