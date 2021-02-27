Manchester United vs AC Milan – 3 Areas To Look Out For

With the Europa League Round of 16 draw being announced today, Manchester United will face stiff competition in AC Milan to progress into the quarter finals.

Manchester United eased past Real Sociedad in the previous round with a degree of comfort. However, Milan’s form this season can give enough reasons to unnerve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in their quest to win the competition.

Stefano Pioli’s Milan team are second in Serie A and had started the season excellently. Their form at the turn of the year, however, has been fairly underwhelming, having only won six out of a possible 13 games in 2021.

Here are three key battles that might swing the tie in favour of one team or the other:

AC Milan v FC Crotone - Serie A

Ibrahimovic v Maguire

14 goals in 13 Serie A appearances for Milan this season, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is showing no signs of slowing down.

The 39-year-old signed on a short-term contract with Milan until the end of this season, but his form and statistics have shown he is more than capable of posing a threat in next season's campaign as well.

Harry Maguire, signed two years ago from Leicester City, has raised his performances considerably since the beginning of the season and has been a leader both on and off the pitch.

The England international notoriously struggles against quick players who enjoy running in behind – a la Jamie Vardy – but can usually contain those who are far more static, which is why this battle will be utterly fascinating.

If Manchester United are to progress past Milan, Maguire will have to keep Ibrahimovic quiet over the two legs (subject to him playing), which is no easy feat whatsoever.

Manchester United v Everton - Premier League

Cavani v Tomori

With Edinson Cavani hoping to return to action for United in the next week, Solskjaer will be counting on the Uruguay international to lead the line in crucial matches.

Cavani’s experience has taken him all over the world and because of his stint in Italy with Palermo and Napoli, he will know exactly how Italian teams like to play and potential areas where they can be exploited.

Fikayo Tomori, on loan from Chelsea, has come into the Milan team and hit the ground running. An athletic and quick central defender, he will have no problem matching any of United’s forwards stride for stride.

What Cavani should look to exploit are the areas in-and-around the box with his silent and slight movement. He has found many positive positions this season and his intelligent decision making always permits him a crucial yard of space.

This battle should be very interesting in both home and away legs and will be pivotal to the scoreline.

Manchester United v Everton - Premier League

Pogba v Kessie

Providing United's Paul Pogba returns in time, this one-on-one battle should be the key factor in deciding which way this match swings.

Milan's Franck Kessie, like Pogba, is an all-encompassing midfielder who possesses immense strength on the ball, along with the guile to move into the final third and pose a threat on goal.

The Ivorian has eight goals to his name this season, double that of Pogba’s tally, coupled with three assists in 33 appearances. While his primary objective is to hold the balance in midfield, Kessie is a danger when given the license to move forward.

Pogba has a fantastic habit of turning up for the big occasions and he will want to make a statement upon his return from his current injury layoff. Headlines follow the French international everywhere, and with him looking ahead for a summer move, he has to be dominating these types of knockout games.

It should be a fascinating battle between Pogba and Kessie, with both players having a natural combative edge about them. Whoever dictates the midfield is likely to reap the rewards on the night.