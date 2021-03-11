Manchester United vs AC Milan - 5 key battles to decide the game | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Be it Kaka running riot at Old Trafford as well as the San Siro, or a Wayne Rooney-inspired Manchester United ousting AC Milan 7-2 on aggregate in the Champions League - this fixture is never short of epic action irrespective of the venue or the competition.

Having locked horns multiple times in the past on Europe's biggest footballing stage, the two sides from Manchester and Milan meet in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 on Thursday.

While Manchester United faced a disappointing Champions League exit on the last day of group stage action, Milan had to settle for a Europa League qualification spot as they finished sixth last season in Serie A.

Well, both clubs do look revamped and back to their best level this season though. Manchester United sit second in the Premier League and come into this contest on the back of an impressive 2-0 win over rivals Manchester City.

Meanwhile, AC Milan led Serie A for a number of weeks but currently sit second behind Inter in the points table.

An interesting piece of trivia is that this battle of the two European heavyweights has never ended in a draw since data collection began back in the late 1990s.

Manchester United have also won 5 of the last 6 meetings between the two sides, and will be hoping to make a mark early in the first leg, which should set the tone for their victory over the two-legged tie.

With that being said, here are five key battles that could decide the game as AC Milan take a trip to The Theatre of Dreams to face Manchester United on Thursday evening.

#5 Alex Telles (Manchester United) vs Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan)

Alex Telles against Watford in the FA Cup.

The arrival of Alex Telles at Manchester United from Porto has not only spurred the career growth of the Brazilian full-back, but has indirectly had a huge impact on Luke Shaw as well.

Signed as a potential rotation candidate in Shaw's left-back role, Telles has had a slow start to life in England as his English counterpart has left him sidelined due to amazing performances.

But with Shaw doubtful for this first leg encounter, Telles is tipped to make his eighth appearance of the season for Manchester United. Though he has statistics to back him up (two assists in six starts), a high-profile game after a prolonged spell on the bench might give him some nerves.

Especially when he will be coming up against a dynamic winger like AC Milan's Alexis Saelemaekers this week. Saelemaekers not only contributes to AC Milan's offensive phases, but is equally involved in the defensive work as he is seen falling back whenever his team loses possession in any area of the pitch.

He is also AC Milan's third-best ranked player in terms of successful pressures in the final third - something Telles would have to deal with constantly in the ninety minutes to ensue.

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that Telles will be facing two right-backs on Thursday night when attacking the AC Milan goal, which could be a tedious task for the Brazilian.

#4 Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) vs Diogo Dalot (AC Milan)

Diogo Dalot is one of the two players in the Milan camp who have played for United in the past.

Diogo Dalot seems to have found a new lease to his footballing life after switching to AC Milan, albeit on a temporary deal. As the UEFA rules allow players to play against their parent clubs, we might just witness Dalot come back to Old Trafford in AC Milan's colors this time to face parent club Manchester United.

It's a big game for the 21-year-old full-back as he will be under immense pressure to not only prove himself to his potential suitors AC Milan, but also to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if Manchester United want to retain him from next season onwards.

Additional pressure comes in the form of Mason Greenwood on the flank. The teenage sensation from the Manchester United academy has been unbelievably good since his exploits in the 2019-20 season post the COVID-break.

His form has definitely not translated to the current season, but he is still a monster on the left flank.

What makes Greenwood and Dalot a very worthy battle this week is the two-footed nature of the pair. There is no doubt that the right-flank will be an energetic area of the pitch on Thursday as one can expect the two youngsters to go head to head in tense battles to win in the final third.

