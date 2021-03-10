Manchester United vs AC Milan preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Manchester United and AC Milan will square off at Old Trafford in a heavyweight clash in the Europa League on Thursday.

Both clubs have such a rich history of success in European competitions, and will be expected to win the competition this season.

Their league form has also been nearly identical as both are second in their respective leagues and still have plenty to fight for this season.

Over the years, both Manchester United and AC Milan have had some memorable European ties, and the neutrals will hope for more of the same come Thursday.

Manchester United vs AC Milan Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other 10 times. The head-to-head record going into this encounter is level as both have five wins apiece.

There have been no draws between the two teams, which says a lot about this fixture. Thursday’s fixture will be the first time they have faced each other since 2010.

Interestingly, whenever Milan have beaten Manchester United, they have managed to keep a clean-sheet. Can they do it again?

Manchester United form guide: W-D-D-D-W

AC Milan form guide: L-D-W-D-W

Manchester United vs AC Milan Team News

Manchester United

The Red Devils continue to be without Paul Pogba and David De Gea. They haven’t needed the duo so far as Scott McTominay and Dean Henderson have put in commendable performances in their absence.

Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani are also doubts at this point in time, but could be passed fit late on. Luke Shaw did not look comfortable against Manchester City at times, and his involvement remains in doubt.

Injured: Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, Phil Jones

Doubtful: Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Luke Shaw

Unavailable: David De Gea

AC Milan

AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli has several first-team stars on the treatment table. Hakan Calhanoglu, Ismael Bennacer, Mario Mandzukic, and Daniel Maldini are all injured.

Former Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still recovering from an injury. Meanwhile, Theo Hernandez and Ante Rebic’s involvements are also up in the air.

Injured: Hakan Calhanoglu, Ismael Bennacer, Mario Mandzukic, Daniel Maldini, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Doubtful: Theo Hernandez, Ante Rebic

Suspended: None

Manchester United vs AC Milan Predicted Lineups

Manchester United Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Dean Henderson; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay; Daniel James, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood; Anthony Martial

AC Milan Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Davide Calabria, Simon Kjaer, Alessio Romagnoli, Diogo Dalot; Franck Kessie, Sandro Tonali; Rade Krunic, Alexis Saelemaekers, Samu Castillejo; Rafael Leao

Manchester United vs AC Milan Prediction

Both teams are in a good run of form at the moment. Manchester United will, however, head into the fixture with a little bit more confidence. The Red Devils beat Manchester City on Sunday to end their 21-game winning run in all competitions.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been pretty sturdy defensively, while Milan have struggled for a bit of consistency in the absence of their stars.

At home, we feel Manchester United will be too strong for Milan, who are far from full strength.

Score prediction: Manchester United 1-0 AC Milan