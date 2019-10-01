Manchester United vs Arsenal: 3 Reasons why the Gunners held Red Devils at home | Premier League 2019/20

Both sides had chances but neither put enough of them away

Neither side could find a breakthrough, but not for the lack of trying. What started as a fairly dull game turned quite quick and feisty as it went on. Arsenal's move to play three sitting midfielders with little to offer in attack except a high work rate worked for a short while as they tried to stifle Manchester United playing through the midfield.

Nonetheless, it allowed Daniel James and Andreas Pereira to take on Calum Chambers and Sead Kolasinac and both of them, at times combining with Paul Pogba harried the Arsenal defence. The opening goal of the game came from a break involving all of those players and an unlikely source in Scott McTominay eventually getting the goal.

Manchester United appeared to be in control of the game for a few minutes at the start of the second half but Arsenal began to creep in and their efforts began to show results culminating in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goal in the 58th minute.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United would have chances to take the lead but none of the players could convert to snatch all three points and it ended in a stalemate.

#3 Bernd Leno's heroics

Leno kept his side in the game with some spectacular saves

Bernd Leno didn't make many saves on the day, but he made a couple of very important ones that kept his side in the game and perhaps earned them that point. Most notably, he made a save as the time ticked over 90 minutes from a Marcus Rashford freekick to prevent a last-minute winner for the home side.

He made a couple of saves earlier in the game as well that should count for plenty. His save from Andreas Pereira's shot at the end of a mazy run when the score was still 0-0 kept Arsenal in the hunt. The stop from Harry Maguire's unexpected shot from the edge of the box which came at 1-1 was no less either.

