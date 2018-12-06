Manchester United vs Arsenal: Fatigue affecting the Gunners and other points of note

Lucas Torreira once again playing the pivotal part

History has been witness to the fact that Manchester United, no matter how hard they are finding to win points against mid-table teams, usually turn up against the top 6. And that is what happened.

It was Mustafi's header from the corner that led to the first goal, as De Gea could not control the ball and Rojo was too late to clear it from the goal-line, eventually getting caught by the camera.

However, United responded well as they score in just 4 minutes after conceding, and it was none other than Anthony Martial, who has been sublime for the Red Devils this season.

Manchester United's robust defense created problems for the visitors, and they were limited to just one goal at halftime; a blunder by De Gea. However, except that mistake, De Gea made 2 vital saves in the second half, which could have easily been game over for the home side.

Mourinho and Unai Emery share points at Old Trafford, and once again the former has won a point against a top 6 side, stalling his departure further.

#3 David De Gea once again saves Manchester United

One of the world's best, for sure

It was again a good day at the office for the Spanish shot-stopper, being as clinical as ever to stop the likes of Aubameyang and Lacazette to get past him.

Though it was De Gea's mistake that cost United the first goal of the game, he covered up pretty well for it in the dying minutes of the game. Aubameyang was left in shock as he tried to guide in a ball by Kolasinac to the bottom corner just to see it getting blocked by De Gea's insane foot reflexes.

It was a tough defensive display by the hosts and Arsenal literally struggled to create any perfect chances in the 90 minutes.

