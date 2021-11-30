Manchester United vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips - 2nd December 2021

The Premier League features another massive fixture this week as Arsenal lock horns with Michael Carrick's Manchester United side in what is set to be an entertaining encounter at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal are in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have shown tremendous improvement after a poor start to their campaign. The Gunners edged Newcastle United to a 2-0 victory in their previous game and will need to work hard to replicate that result on Thursday.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have endured a poor season so far. The Red Devils have become more robust under Michael Carrick and held Chelsea to a commendable 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge over the weekend.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a slight historical advantage over Arsenal and have won 83 out of 235 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Arsenal's 72 victories.

Manchester United are currently on a six-game winless run against Arsenal in the Premier League and could hit an unwanted milestone this week.

Arsenal defeated Manchester United by a 1-0 margin at Old Trafford last season and could win consecutive league games at the stadium for the first time in 42 years.

Arsenal have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three meetings against Manchester United in all competitions.

The Gunners have scored only three away goals in the Premier League so far and have failed to score in four out of six league games away from the Emirates this season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has an excellent recent record against Manchester United and could become the first-ever Arsenal player to score goals in three consecutive league games at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo also has an impressive record against Arsenal and has scored six goals in 15 games against the Gunners.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Prediction

Manchester United have endured one of the most difficult campaigns in their recent Premier League history so far and have managed only one point in their last three games. The Red Devils have a formidable squad on paper but will need to work as a unit to secure a top-four finish.

Manchester United @ManUtd



"All my efforts will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team."



#MUFC "I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club. The squad is full of talent."All my efforts will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team." "I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club. The squad is full of talent."All my efforts will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team."#MUFC https://t.co/a3GKC42MuH

Arsenal have managed to avoid upsets in recent weeks but have been found wanting against the Premier League's stronger sides. Both teams have pertinent issues to address at the moment and will likely play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal

Manchester United vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Arsenal @Arsenal ⏎ The turn and pass from Nuno

🌶 The finish from Saka



⏮ On repeat ⏎ The turn and pass from Nuno🌶 The finish from Saka⏮ On repeat https://t.co/jh4pQmTGSU

Tip 3 - Cristiano Ronaldo to score anytime: NO

Tip 4 - Arsenal to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi