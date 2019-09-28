Manchester United vs Arsenal: Red Devils' predicted XI, injury news, suspensions and more | Premier League 2019-20

Manchester United will look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome rivals Arsenal to Old Trafford on Monday. The Red Devils have endured a poor start to the season, managing just 8 points in their first 6 games.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men produced an abysmal performance at the London Stadium in a 2-0 loss to West Ham United last weekend, and only managed to scrape an unconvincing victory in the penalty shootout over League 1 side Rochdale in the Football League Cup during the midweek.

United are currently sitting 8th in the table, 3 points and 4 places behind their next opponent Arsenal.

The Gunners will be going into the game against United on the back of two consecutive wins across competitions. Unai Emery's men produced an incredible comeback against Aston Villa last weekend before securing a 5-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the Football League Cup during the midweek.

Arsenal striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is in sensational form at the moment and has scored in every game in the Premier League barring the 3-1 defeat against Liverpool.

Team news

Manchester United could be without their star midfielder Paul Pogba for the game against Arsenal after the Frenchman suffered another ankle injury against Rochdale during the midweek. The Red Devils will also be without a first-team striker as both Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are recovering from their respective injuries.

Diogo Dalot and Angel Gomes are also expected to miss the clash against Arsenal. However, Luke Shaw has started training with the first team and could be available for selection against Arsenal.

Both Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are recovering from their long-term injuries and will not be available for selection.

Injuries: Diogo Dalot, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Eric Bailly

Doubts: Paul Pogba

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI

With both Rashford and Martial expected to miss the game, Mason Greenwood could be handed his first start in the Premier League against Arsenal. After another impressive performance in the midweek, Fred could come in for Nemanja Matic to provide extra energy in midfield alongside Scott Mctominay.

Jesse Lingard is expected to replace Juan Mata as the attacking midfielder.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1):David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Ashley Young; Fred, Scott McTominay; Andreas Pereira, Jesse Lingard, Daniel James; Mason Greenwood.