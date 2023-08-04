Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th August 2023

The pre-season is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Athletic Bilbao lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an intriguing clash at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Athletic Bilbao finished in eighth place in the La Liga standings last season and slumped after a strong start to their campaign. The Basque outfit was held to a 1-1 draw by Eibar last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, finished in third place in the Premier League table last season and have made considerable progress under Ten Hag over the past year. The Red Devils slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have a surprisingly excellent record against Manchester United and have won three out of the four matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Manchester United's paltry one victory.

Athletic Bilbao have been winless in five of their six friendly matches on their pre-season tour so far, with their only victory during this period coming by a 2-0 margin against Necaxa last month.

Manchester United ended their 2022-23 Premier League campaign on a particularly positive note, winning their last four league games and scoring nine goals in the process.

Athletic Bilbao ended their 2022-23 La Liga season on a poor note and were winless in their last three league games.

With 17 goals and five assists to his name in all competitions, Marcus Rashford was Manchester United's most prolific goalscorer last season.

Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Manchester United have grown in stature under Erik ten Hag and will be intent on concluding their pre-season tour on a positive note. Marcus Rashford has been impressive for the Red Devils and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao have tormented their Premier League opponents in the past and have a good squad at their disposal. With Manchester United stuttering at the moment, the Basque side has a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-3 Athletic Bilbao

Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Rashford to score - Yes