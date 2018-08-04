Manchester United vs Bayern Munich: Match preview and predicted XI

Manchester United's first league game is against Leicester City

Date: 5th August

Time: 7:15pm BST, 11:35 PM IST, 19:15 GMT

Venue: Allianz Arena

The two European heavyweights are ready to lock horns at the newly revamped stadium of the German Champions.

Both teams have concluded their participation in the International Champions Cup 2018. They will be looking to field a stronger eleven as this will be their final pre-season game. Manchester United's first league fixture is only five days away from this game.

Manchester United team news

Jose Mourinho's cries of lack of key players in the team has been heard by some of his senior players. Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford and Phil Jones have curtailed their holidays to join the team.

Victor Lindelof has also been training in Manchester. Nemanja Matic and Antonio Valencia are unavailable due to their injuries and won't be in the squad for the Premier League opener on 10th August.

Matic has undergone a surgery to treat an unspecified injury, whereas Valencia had an issue with his calf. Diogo Dalot is also treating an injury and won't be back till September. Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini, Jesse Lingard and Ashley Young are yet to return from post-World Cup holidays.

Key players

Luke Shaw - United fans hoped that the rest to Ashley Young would be a great chance for the young left back to gain the faith of his manager by putting in some impressive performances, but his tour to the US proved to be a torrid one.

He still has one last chance to win over the hearts of the fans and Jose Mourinho. Another poor game could end his career with Manchester United as German club Wolfsburg are reportedly interested in his signature.

Andreas Pereira - The young Brazilian has been the biggest positive for Manchester United in their pre-season tour. Mourinho has deployed him in the holding midfielder role, filling the shoes of Nemanja Matic and Michael Carrick.

Naturally an attacking midfielder/winger, he has done a terrific job at the centre of the park. His free-kick goal against Liverpool could be one of many to come this season.

Manchester United predicted XI

Formation: 3-5-2

De Gea| Darmian, Bailly, Smalling, Shaw| Herrera, Fred, Pereira| Mata, Sanchez, Lukaku

The Bundesliga champions are ready to get into their refurbished stadium

Bayern Munich team news

The Bundesliga champions are ready to get into their refurbished stadium with a new coach on the sidelines.

Niko Kovac is the new manager of the team, but he has hardly signed anyone in this transfer window. Only Leon Goretzka has joined them, whereas the departure of Arturo Vidal is imminent.

Barring Corentin Tolisso, all their players have returned from the World Cup. At the International Champions Cup, they were defeated by Manchester City (3-2) and Juventus (2-0), but they won against Paris Saint-Germain (3-1).

Key players

Kingsley Coman - The French international missed the latter stage of last season due to an injury, and failed to be a part of his World Cup winning national team. With Ribery and Robben in the last few years of their careers, he needs to step up and stake his claim to their spots.

Sandro Wagner - The 30 year old German striker has to take his World Cup snub on the chin and step up his fight to earn a place in the starting XI.

His direct competitor Robert Lewandowski has been linked to a move away from the Allianz Arena, but an agreement hasn't been reached with any of the bidding clubs. Wagner has the chance to impress his new manager in this game.

Bayern Munich predicted XI

Formation: 4-3-3

Ulreich| Rafinha, Alaba, Richards, Meier| Sanches, Gnabry, Shabani| Ribery, Coman, Wagner