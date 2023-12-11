Manchester United vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th December 2023

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Bayern Munich lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an important encounter at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Manchester United vs Bayern Munich Preview

Bayern Munich are currently in second place in the Bundesliga standings and have been unusually ineffective so far this season. The Bavarian giants slumped to a shock 5-1 defeat at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the Premier League table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Red Devils suffered a 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth over the weekend and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Manchester United vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have a good record against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League and have won five out of the 12 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Manchester United's two victories.

Bayern Munich have won only one of their last five matches away from home against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League, with their only such victory during this period coming in 2001.

A defeat for Manchester United in this fixture will result in the Red Devils finishing at the bottom of their UEFA Champions League group for only the second time in their history.

Manchester United have won only one of their last four matches at home in the UEFA Champions League, with their only such victory during this period coming against FC Copenhagen.

Manchester United vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Manchester United have flattered to deceive on all fronts this season and have a mountain to climb in the coming months. The Red Devils will be up against European elite on Tuesday and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this match.

Bayern Munich have also stuttered over the past week and will be intent on making amends in this fixture. The Bavarians are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand this week.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-3 Bayern Munich

Manchester United vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes