Manchester United vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 2 May 2022

Having more or less bowed out of the Premier League top-four race, Manchester United will play for pride or what's left of it as they host Brentford on Monday night.

Manchester United have won just two of their last 12 matches across all competitions. The smiles in the stands at the Theater of Dreams have faded drastically over the course of what has been a grueling season. It has been a campaign that has produced several forgettable moments.

But Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be a rare bright spot for the Red Devils. The 37-year-old scored a timely equalizer for Ralf Rangnick's side as they held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Manchester United could yet seal a place in the UEFA Europa League but will need to make the most of their three remaining fixtures.

Manchester United have a host of injury problems. Jadon Sancho is the latest addition to the nursing room and Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that the young winger might miss the remainder of the season due to tonsilitis. Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw are all notable absentees.

Meanwhile, Brentford have enjoyed quite an impressive debut campaign in the Premier League. The Bees held Tottenham Hotspur to a goalless stalemate at the Brentford Community Stadium in their latest outing. Brentford have three wins and a draw in their last four Premier League matches.

In fact, they've lost just one of their last seven league games and Thomas Frank's men will be hoping to finish the season on a high. The Brentford manager was not happy with the way Manchester United earned a win in the reverse fixture. As such, there's no doubt that the Bees will be vying for revenge on Monday night.

Manchester United vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last eight home Premier League games.

Manchester United haven't lost in any of their last six meetings with Brentford. The last time they lost to the Bees was in the FA Cup all the way back in 1938.

Brentford have scored in each of their last five Premier League away games.

Manchester United have won just one of their last seven league games played on a Monday.

Brentford haven't lost any of their last 12 league games played on a Monday, winning five and drawing seven.

Manchester United vs Brentford Prediction

Manchester United have been in poor form and that's likely to continue against Brentford. Jadon Sancho's absence will affect their chances in the final third. Brentford have been in pretty good form of late and could get the better of Manchester United on Monday.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-2 Brentford

Manchester United vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brentford

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

