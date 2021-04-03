Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League returns to action following the international break as Manchester United entertain Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Fresh off impressive wins over Southampton and Newcastle United, a rejuvenated Brighton side aim to build on those results and strengthen their position in the log.

Graham Potter’s men grabbed all three points against fellow strugglers Newcastle United last time out. Leandro Trossard, Danny Welbeck and Neal Maupay all hit the target to secure the win.

The result saw the Seagulls pull clear of the drop zone as they moved into 16th place, six points above relegation-threatened Fulham.

23% - 23% of the goals scored in Premier League meetings between Manchester United and Brighton have been from the penalty spot (5/22) – no fixture has seen a higher ratio scored from the spot in the competition (min. 20 goals scored). Staredown. pic.twitter.com/pqOafaYsDk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Manchester United were dumped out of the FA Cup by Leicester City just before the international break.

Kelechi Iheanacho was the star in that encounter as he grabbed two goals and an assist to inspire the Foxes to a 3-1 win.

Manchester United’s only hope of silverware is now the UEFA Europa League. They take on Granada in the first leg of their quarter-final clash next week.

Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion Head-To-Head

In all 25 meetings, Manchester United have grabbed wins on 17 different occasions, while the visitors have managed just three victories. Five other games have ended all square.

Their last encounter came in the League Cup back in September 2020, when Manchester United secured a comfortable 3-0 victory.

Manchester United Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-L

Brighton and Hove Albion Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-W

Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion Team News

Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be without the services of Anthony Martial, who picked up an injury while on international duty with France. He is joined on the treatment table by Victor Lindelof, who is out with a back problem.

Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood pulled out of the England squad due to injuries, but are in line to feature for the Red Devils on Sunday.

Injured: Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof

Suspended: None

Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton suffered a huge injury blow as Aaron Connolly picked up an injury while with the Republic of Ireland national team.

He joins the likes of Adam Webster, Florin Andone, Solly March and Tariq Lamptey on the sidelines.

Injured: Adam Webster, Florin Andone, Solly March, Aaron Connolly, Tariq Lamptey.

Suspended: None

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dean Henderson; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Luke Shaw; Fred, Scott McTominay; Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford; Edinson Cavani

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI (4-4-2): Robert Sanchez, Joel Veltman, Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Dan Burn, Pascal Gross, Yves Bissouma, Steven Alzate, Leandro Trossard, Neal Maupay, Danny Welbeck

Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion Prediction

Manchester United will aim to return to winning ways ahead of their crunch Europa League clash with Granada. We predict the Red Devils will grab a narrow win in this encounter.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Brighton and Hove Albion