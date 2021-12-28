Manchester United vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th December

Manchester United fans will be looking for a response from their team as they take on Burnley following a colorless performance against Newcastle United.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire defended his side after looking second best against Newcastle United on Monday night. The Magpies, who have won just a single game so far this season, were unfortunate not to get all three points against Ralf Rangnick's men.

After the match, Maguire said:

“The training ground has been shut, half the lads playing today are recovering from the virus. So, of course, it is not going to help us. We don't want to use it as an excuse, but, of course, it has a big impact on the game.”

Manchester United are currently seventh in the Premier League table. They are tied on points with West Ham United but have an inferior goal difference. The Red Devils have two games in hand over most sides in the league.

For now, they remain seven points adrift of Arsenal, who are fourth with 35 points from 19 games. They have a relatively easy set of fixtures coming up and now would be the right time for Rangnick's men to kick into gear.

Burnley, on the other hand, have been very inconsistent. They are 18th in the table and tied on points with 19th-placed Newcastle United but have four games in hand over the Magpies. They haven't played a game since the 12th of December, where they settled for a goalless draw against West Ham United.

Sean Dyche's men have not been an easy opposition for Manchester United. But it is worth noting that Burnley are a lot rustier than the Red Devils and that could have an impact on proceedings.

Manchester United vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have lost just one of their last 13 Premier League meetings with Burnley.

Burnley's last win over the Red Devils came in January 2020. They won 2-0 at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have not been defeated in their final fixture of a calendar year since a 3-2 loss to Blackburn Rovers in 2012.

Burnley have lost just once in their last fixture of a calendar year in the last eight years. That defeat came against Manchester United in 2019.

Manchester United have kept just a single clean sheet in their last 13 home league games.

Manchester United vs Burnley Prediction

Manchester United turned in a laboured performance against Newcastle United on Monday. They were lucky to come away with a point. The Red Devils have found it difficult to move the ball to their talented forwards. This resulted in Bruno Fernandes shifting to a deeper role on Monday night and it worked to an extent.

However, they will be without Fernandes on Thursday night as he is suspended after accumulating five yellow cards. Rangnick needs to find a way to get the best out of this talented side. They have been better defensively since he took over but have not been at their best in the final third.

Burnley will be a tough cookie to crack for Manchester United but we still expect them to get all three points here.

Prediction: Burnley 1-2 Manchester United

Manchester United vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Also Read Article Continues below

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Edited by Shambhu Ajith