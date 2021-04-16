Manchester United vs Burnley prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United are set to play host to Burnley at Old Trafford on Sunday for their latest English Premier League fixture.

Manchester United come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their most recent Premier League game. Second-half goals from Brazilian midfielder Fred, experienced Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani and young forward Mason Greenwood secured the win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United.

South Korea international and former Bayer Leverkusen forward Son Heung-min scored the consolation goal for Tottenham Hotspur.

Burnley, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Steve Bruce's Newcastle United last Sunday at Turf Moor. Second-half goals from right-back Jacob Murphy and French winger Allan Saint-Maximin sealed the deal for Newcastle United. Czech Republic international Matej Vydra scored the consolation goal for Burnley.

Manchester United vs Burnley Head-to-Head

In 13 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Manchester United hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games, lost two and drawn four.

majestic

/məˈdʒɛstɪk/

𝙖𝙙𝙟𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚



1. beautiful, powerful, or causing great admiration and respect



📖 See: Edinson Cavani 🐂 pic.twitter.com/mu1tWLzApI — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 11, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the English Premier League, with Manchester United beating Burnley 1-0. A second-half goal from French midfielder Paul Pogba ensured victory for Manchester United.

Manchester United form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-W-W-D

Advertisement

Burnley form guide in the English Premier League: L-L-W-D-D

Manchester United vs Burnley Team News

Manchester United

Manchester United will be without French forward Anthony Martial and centre-back Phil Jones, while there are doubts over the availability of Ivorian centre-back Eric Bailly. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Anthony Martial, Phil Jones

Doubtful: Eric Bailly

Suspended: None

Burnley

Meanwhile, Burnley manager Sean Dyche will be unable to call upon the services of Republic of Ireland internationals Robbie Brady and Kevin Long, while there are doubts over the availability of striker Ashley Barnes, star goalkeeper Nick Pope and forward Jay Rodriguez.

Injured: Robbie Brady, Kevin Long

Doubtful: Ashley Barnes, Nick Pope, Jay Rodriguez

Suspended: None

Manchester United vs Burnley Predicted XI

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Fred, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani

🔴 Man Utd are the first PL team to have two 20+ goalscorers in all competitions this season – Bruno Fernandes (23) & Marcus Rashford (20) #UEL pic.twitter.com/ENUsIdWJpa — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) April 8, 2021

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil, Matej Vydra, Chris Wood

Advertisement

Manchester United vs Burnley Prediction

Manchester United are 2nd in the Premier League table, 11 points behind league leaders Manchester City who have played a game more. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have done well in the league this season, with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw all impressing with their performances.

Burnley, on the other hand, are 16th in the league table. They are seven points ahead of 18th-placed Fulham, who have played a game more. Sean Dyche's men are renowned for their ability to soak pressure and for their defensive structure, and have often proved to be hard to break down.

Manchester United are in good form and will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-0 Burnley

Also Read: 5 midfielders who could replace Luka Modric at Real Madrid