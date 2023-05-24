Manchester United vs Chelsea: 3 key battles to look out for | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United will host Chelsea in one of this week's midweek Premier League fixtures. The game is scheduled to be played at Old Trafford on Thursday (May 25)

The Red Devils have registered 69 points from 36 league games this season, and they only need one point from their two remaining fixtures to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League. They are currently fourth in the standings.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have been poor in the league this season and they have only registered 43 points from 36 league games. They currently occupy the 12th position in the standings.

Despite Chelsea's inconsistency, it can be stated that the rivalry between both clubs have been intense for several years.

Hence, this article will look at three key battles to watch out for in this encounter. Without further ado, let's look at them.

#3. Casemiro vs Enzo Fernandez

Casemiro is arguably one of the best defensive midfielders in the league, and his presence has stabilized Manchester United's midfield this season. The Brazilian has registered six goal contributions in 26 league appearances so far.

Monitoring his movements is quite tough as he has been efficient in attack as well. Hence, Enzo Fernandez and other Chelsea midfielders will have to keep an eye on him if they intend to secure a victory in this clash.

Fernandez, on the other hand, is energetic and his defensive intuition is remarkable. It will be interesting to see who emerges on top in this midfield battle.

#2. Raheem Sterling vs Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Despite Chelsea's porous performance in the league this season, Raheem Sterling has been decent in attack in recent weeks, and he will be one of the primay threat to the Red Devils.

Sterling has netted six goals and registered three assists in 27 league appearances for the Blues so far. Monitoring his movement is difficult as he's very pacey with the ball at his feet and can leave defenders in his wake.

It can be stated that Aaron Wan-Bissaka will have his work cut out against Sterling. However, when you talk about a perfect defensive match, Wan-Bissaka clearly fits the bill as his ball-winning proficiency is also remarkable.

Keeping Sterling under tabs will be his primary assignment in this clash.

#1. Marcus Rashford vs Lewis Hall

Despite struggling with injuries in recent weeks, Marcus Rashford has been sensational in attack for Manchester United this season.

Rashford has netted 16 goals and registered five assists in 33 league appearances this season. He is the club's top-scorer this season, with 29 goals in all competitions.

Monitoring his movements in attack is tough as he's fast and his vision in the final third is remarkable. Rashford's potential presence is a clear indication that Lewis Hall will have his work cut out.

Hall has been quite decent in his last two league games, but given Rasford's vast level of experience in attack, it might be difficult for the versatile fullback to silence his compatriot in this encounter.

