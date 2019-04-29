Manchester United vs Chelsea: 3 Key Talking Points

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Manchester United limped to another draw against an equally uninspiring Chelsea side as yet another David de Gea howler cost his team dearly. Birthday boy Juan Mata finished with deadly accuracy after a beautiful dink by under-fire striker Romelu Lukaku.

Meanwhile, De Gea's error on the other end proved costly for United as Chelsea's Spanish left-back Marcos Alonso calmly slotted in his second goal of the season after his compatriot failed to catch the ball and parried it towards him. United were unable to collect three points which were vital for Champions League qualification and that leaves them at the mercy of Chelsea and Arsenal as they have an inferior goal difference to both teams.

Here are 3 key talking points from the game:

#1 Will the real David de Gea please stand up?

David de Gea's third mistake in as many games has cost United dearly

Back to back seasons of carrying the club on his back and winning Player Of The Year honours seem to have taken a toll on David de Gea. His errors have cost United dearly during their ties against Barcelona, Chelsea and Everton.

What seemed to be routine saves for a keeper widely regarded as the Premier League's best, if not the best in the world, has now turned out to be a disaster in waiting. It is hard to blame him for United's struggles throughout the season as he has made countless number of vital saves to keep a porous defence stable while saving his club points on a regular basis.

His form during these last couple of games is reminiscent of his first six months at the club when he struggled to fill the enormous void left by United legend Edwin van der Sar. De Gea's agent and the club have been engaged in constant dialogue over the renewal of his contract after his failed Madrid transfer and are unable to find common ground due to his wage demands.

Maybe the club's reluctance to match his demands, despite him putting his body on the line every time he steps on to the pitch, has played a role in this awful run. Whatever the reason, maybe both the club and De Gea should do everything within their power to get him back to being the best, whether it is by offering the wages that he demands or putting in extra work during training as it is vital for both.

The only solace we could take from this is the fact that form might be temporary and could change while class is permanent and that the real David de Gea will stand up and make it count when it matters the most like he has done countless times before.

