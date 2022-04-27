Manchester United vs Chelsea: 5 Key Battles 

Manchester United will look to keep their fading top-four hopes alive as they host Chelsea at Old Trafford this Thursday.

Manchester United have lost three of their last four Premier League matches. They are in a state of disarray and have looked far from being a cohesive unit. As such, a game against a side as good as Chelsea couldn't have come at a more difficult point of the season.

Having lost to Liverpool and Arsenal in their latest outings, morale will be low in the Manchester United dressing room. Meanwhile, a 90th minute winner from Christian Pulisic helped Chelsea beat 10-man West Ham on Sunday (24 April).

The Blues, who are currently third in the table, can put an eight-point gap between themselves and Arsenal in fourth. As is the case with high-profile matches, we'll be seeing several top superstars going up against each other when Chelsea and Manchester United clash on Thursday.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five key battles that could determine the outcome of Thursday night's game between Manchester United and Chelsea.

#5 Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) vs Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United)

Chelsea v West Ham United - Premier League

Marcos Alonso will start as the left wing-back for Chelsea. Alonso has done a very good job for the Blues this term, particularly in the Premier League. He has scored two goals and provided four assists in 23 league appearances so far this season.

Alonso will be up against a rattled Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Manchester United right-back has been poor going forward but is still capable of putting in a defensive shift.

Alonso will be tasked with providing width down the left flank for the Blues. If the Spaniard can keep Wan-Bissaka occupied, Timo Werner will look to exploit the space left behind by the right-back. So the Manchester United defender will need to be on high-alerts throughout the course of the game.

#4 Mason Mount (Chelsea) vs Nemanja Matic (Manchester United)

Watford v Chelsea - Premier League

Mason Mount has been in very good form for Chelsea in recent weeks. In his last nine appearances across all competitions for Thomas Tuchel's side, Mount has scored five goals and provided six assists. He has arguably been Chelsea's best player this term.

Meanwhile, Nemanja Matic is expected to start at the base of midfield for Manchester United. The Serb's movement is labored and he is quite prone to making errors as well these days. Mount will be aware of Matic's relative lack of mobility and will look to take advantage of it.

Matic's line-breaking passes could be of great use to Manchester United against Chelsea. However, unless Fred backs him up in defensive transitions, he will struggle in the middle of the park.

#3 Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) vs Reece James (Chelsea)

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League

Reece James had a bit of a hamstring issue and was sidelined against West Ham United this past weekend. However, he is now set to return against Manchester United. James will be tasked with keeping Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho quiet down the left wing.

Sancho has been one of Manchester United's most creative players since the turn of the year. He has been able to carve out openings for his side and although there is plenty of room for improvement, he has shown a lot of promise.

Sancho will have his work cut out for him as he will be up against one of the best right-backs in Europe on Thursday.

UnitedCloud🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @unitedcIoud Jadon Sancho is second for nutmegs in the Premier League this season Jadon Sancho is second for nutmegs in the Premier League this season 😜 https://t.co/cgCYCmnYGY

#2 Kai Havertz (Chelsea) vs Raphael Varane (Manchester United)

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

Kai Havertz has been extensively used as a centre-forward by Thomas Tuchel in recent times. With Lukaku being an abject failure in front of goal, Havertz is likely to keep his place in the starting XI despite not impressing against West Ham at the weekend.

Havertz will be up against Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane. The French World Cup winner has been nowhere near his best this season and turned in an utterly dismal performance against Arsenal last Saturday. Of course, he has not had the best of support either, but Varane will need to do better.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) vs Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Everton v Manchester United - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in good form for Manchester United of late. He has scored four goals in his last two Premier League appearances and is one of the few players who seems to be fully committed to the cause.

Ronaldo has looked sharp and full of intent in his latest outings, but we can't say the same about his supporting cast. The Portuguese striker will be up against the experienced Thiago Silva on Thursday night.

The Brazilian centre-back can match Ronaldo in the air and it could come down to who shows more desire in crunch situations.

Premier League @premierleague Cristiano Ronaldo has joined very exclusive company Cristiano Ronaldo has joined very exclusive company 👏 https://t.co/AzqZvtzKbT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith