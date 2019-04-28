Premier League 2018/19: Manchester United vs Chelsea - Combined XI

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Combined XI

As another enthralling season in the English Premier League draws to a close, Manchester United and Chelsea play out the last 'top-billing' clash of the season at Old Trafford.

In a season of mixed results, the teams are walking wounded right now with their Champions League hopes dangling by a thread. Neither the Blues nor the Red Devils have won their last two league games and know another setback would be a mortal blow to their top four hopes.

Maurizio Sarri's side are currently fourth with 67 points - just one above Arsenal, whereas a dramatic decline in form in the last few games has seen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's band of busted flushes drop down to sixth again with 65 points and with only three games left to play.

Ahead of the all-important clash between the traditional rivals, let's look at how they stack up in a combined XI of current players.

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa is proving to be a value for money signing for Chelsea

Whilst David de Gea is a modern great, he has proven to be error-prone this season. The Manchester United shotstopper's confidence seems to have taken a hit after a tumultuous term, and hasn't registered a cleansheet in the last 11 games. So in comparison, Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga has been marginally better. Or at least that's what the stats suggest.

The Spaniard has 13 cleansheets to his name compared to the seven by his compatriot in the North West, and as many high claims - four more than De Gea. His pass success of 86.8% totally blows his rival's 58.6% out of water. Oh, and Kepa has also saved a penalty.

Despite Chelsea's rocky season so far, he has made 75 saves too, proving to be a fine line last of defense in his maiden season in the English top flight. His goalkeeping nous would be essential in pillaging points off the Red Devils in this match.

