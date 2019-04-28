×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League 2018/19: Manchester United vs Chelsea - Combined XI

Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Feature
465   //    28 Apr 2019, 14:25 IST

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Combined XI
Manchester United vs Chelsea: Combined XI

As another enthralling season in the English Premier League draws to a close, Manchester United and Chelsea play out the last 'top-billing' clash of the season at Old Trafford.

In a season of mixed results, the teams are walking wounded right now with their Champions League hopes dangling by a thread. Neither the Blues nor the Red Devils have won their last two league games and know another setback would be a mortal blow to their top four hopes.

Maurizio Sarri's side are currently fourth with 67 points - just one above Arsenal, whereas a dramatic decline in form in the last few games has seen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's band of busted flushes drop down to sixth again with 65 points and with only three games left to play.

Ahead of the all-important clash between the traditional rivals, let's look at how they stack up in a combined XI of current players.

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa is proving to be a value for money signing for Chelsea
Kepa is proving to be a value for money signing for Chelsea

Whilst David de Gea is a modern great, he has proven to be error-prone this season. The Manchester United shotstopper's confidence seems to have taken a hit after a tumultuous term, and hasn't registered a cleansheet in the last 11 games. So in comparison, Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga has been marginally better. Or at least that's what the stats suggest.

The Spaniard has 13 cleansheets to his name compared to the seven by his compatriot in the North West, and as many high claims - four more than De Gea. His pass success of 86.8% totally blows his rival's 58.6% out of water. Oh, and Kepa has also saved a penalty.

Despite Chelsea's rocky season so far, he has made 75 saves too, proving to be a fine line last of defense in his maiden season in the English top flight. His goalkeeping nous would be essential in pillaging points off the Red Devils in this match.




1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Eden Hazard Marcus Rashford Ole Gunnar Solskjær Maurizio Sarri Old Trafford Football
Advertisement
Manchester United v Chelsea Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups, Manchester United and Chelsea Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Chelsea preview: Premier League match preview, where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Liverpool vs Chelsea Combined XI
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Chelsea: 3 talking points ahead of the big clash
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Chelsea: 3 things to watch out for
RELATED STORY
7 Worst Open Goal misses in Premier League history
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Chelsea Preview & Prediction: EPL Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Premier League top-four race: Who will make it and who won't?
RELATED STORY
3 One-man teams of the Premier League 2018/19 season
RELATED STORY
English Premier League 2018-19: Why Manchester United will finish in the top four
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us