It's time for another big game and this time Manchester United host Frank Lampard's men at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Throwing some light their history, Chelsea has been the better side when it comes to head-to-head statistics in the Premier League, with 18 wins compared to Manchester United's 17.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær's men would have the upper hand psychologically, as they have won thrice against Chelsea last season, including a league double over the Blues, on an aggregate score of 6-0.

Both the teams have reinforced their squad and are looking to achieve a grandstand finish in the Premier and the Champions League.

While Chelsea has bought the young-sensation Kai Havertz, along with Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva, the Red Devils had a rather underwhelming transfer window, losing out on their top target - Jadon Sancho. They did, however, bring Donny van de Beek, Alex Telles and Edison Cavani to Manchester United.

🔻 Two key men returning to fitness

🔻 A possible #MUFC debut



The latest squad update ahead of #MUNCHE 👇 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 23, 2020

Manchester United took time to recuperate from a poor start to the 2020-21 league season.

Chelsea capitulated in games they should've comfortably won due to their terrible defence.

While Manchester United enter the game with confidence, having beaten Paris Saint-Germain away from home, Chelsea has fallen back with successive draws; not the most ideal of scenarios.

Chelsea's big money buys - Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, have come to the rescue quite a few times, bagging a few points here and there while Bruno Fernandes leads the Reds and continues his hot streak.

Advertisement

The upcoming Premier League clash between Manchester United and Chelsea will be a battle to watch out for.

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

Playing against world-class players like Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr and Angel Di Maria, this has been an easy choice to make.

David De Gea was the best keeper from week 1 of the Champions League and has been one of Manchester United's better players this season.

While Kepa Arrizabalaga persists he will be back, Edouard Mendy certainly looks like the first choice keeper at Chelsea. Although, it's obvious David De Gea has been the better goalkeeper out of the three.

Fullbacks: Reece James and Ben Chilwell

Chelsea v Crystal Palace - Premier League

While this would come as a surprise to many after Aaron Wan-Bissaka's staggering performance vs PSG. Chelsea's fullback duos went under the radar as they dropped a 9/10 each against Sevilla - a team who relies on its wing play and marauding fullbacks.

Advertisement

The duo showcased attacking prowess and defensive solidarity against Julien Lopetegui's men, bombing up and down the pitch consistently and proved to be a threat on the flanks.

Reece James crossing the ball in London was quite a sight for sore eyes and he was at his best, yet again, in the UCL. Chances have been hard to come by for the 20-year-old but after that display, James should get the nod from César Azpilicueta to face Manchester United.

On the other hand, Ben Chilwell is another one of Chelsea's big-money signings and he is certainly proving his worth under Lampard.

The Englishman has not faltered since arriving at Stamford Bridge. While his performance vs Crystal Palace was the most prominent, bagging a goal and an assist each.

He displayed his defensive side in a game vs Sevilla and is surely the better fullback as compared to Luke Shaw and Alex Telles.

Centre-backs: Thiago Silva & Axel Tuanzebe

West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea and United are two clubs who were blessed with excellent defenders in the past, but are now struggling to have one decent player at the back.

Advertisement

The likes of Andreas Christensen, Victor Lindelöf, Antonio Rüdiger, Harry Maguire, have come up with below-average performances consistently and this suggests there will be goals in the fixture.

However, on the hindsight, Thiago Silva is proving to be a bargain signing for the Blues. They spent millions on the veteran defender, he gradually became one of their best buys.

For someone who did not play in a top-flight competitive game for more than 10 months, Axel Tuanzebe delivered a startling performance against Thomas Tuchel's men in Paris.

The 22-year-old Manchester United player danced with two of the most experienced players in football history at the Champions League, Neymar and Mbappe struggled to break him down.

He deservingly makes it into our XI.

Midfield: Jorginho, N'Golo Kanté & Bruno Fernandes

Newcastle United v Manchester United - Premier League

The Brazilian-born midfielder, Jorginho is an undisputed starter.

The 29-year-old was subject to heavy speculation over his future at Stamford Bridge, with Arsenal's didn't hide their intentions to have him transferred and him being open to negotiations. However, Jorginho stayed, this made Frank Lampard a happy man

A maestro in the midfield, Jorginho is someone who can control his actions in a football game and relies on his passing range. Jorginho will need to be at his best if he needs to score a much-needed victory for his team against Manchester United.

Advertisement

N'Golo Kanté will join Jorginho on the midfleid. Despite starting the new season with a stellar performance vs Brighton, at the Amex Stadium, the Frenchman has struggled to seal his place in Lampard's XI and has been lucky with the minutes he has been getting mainly due to Mateo Kovačić failing to regain his 19/20 form.

Bruno Fernandes is a no-brainer for the attacking midfield role for Manchester United.The Portuguese player has arguably been one of the best transfers in the history of Manchester United and his impact on this depleted Manchester United squad has been undeniably world-class.

And this season, he has picked off exactly where he left last time, bagging 3 goals and 2 assists in just 4 league appearances.

Wingers: Marcus Rashford & Kai Havertz

Newcastle United v Manchester United - Premier League

Is there anything Marcus Rashford MBE can't do? From running awareness campaigns, providing meals for children in England to scoring last-minute bangers in the city of Paris, the Manchester United fan turned player has had the best 2020 season so far.

After scoring 25 goals & assists to his name last year, the energetic 22-year-old has bagged 2 goals and 2 assists in 4 Premier League games this term.

Advertisement

Kai Havertz on the other side of the flank could rip apart any defence on their best day. The German international has kickstarted his Chelsea career against Barnsley, scoring a delightful hat-trick in the EFL cup.

He set his league record against Southampton, scoring at the one hour mark. While Mason Greenwood is yet to appear for Manchester United and Hakim Ziyech is yet to commence his tenure in England, Kai Havertz starts his quest.

Centre forward: Timo Werner

Chelsea FC v FC Sevilla: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Is Timo Werner Chelsea's best buy of the season? The 24-year-old was known for speedy, instinctive goals. Although, he struggled to score for his current employers during the opening weeks in London, it looks like Werner has found his rhythym.

Even in games that Werner doesn't score, the German international continues to counter-attack while being a proper 'fox-in-the-box' striker.

With 2 goals and an assist in 5 appearances for the Blues, Timo Werner leads the line in the absence of Anthony Martial while Olivier Giroud, Tammy Abraham and Edinson Cavani are yet to match his level this season.