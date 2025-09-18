Manchester United vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th September 2025

The Premier League features a clash between two of its biggest teams this weekend as Chelsea lock horns with Ruben Amorim's Manchester United side in a crucial encounter at Old Trafford on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

Manchester United vs Chelsea Preview

Chelsea are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Red Devils suffered a 3-0 defeat against local rivals Manchester City in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Manchester United vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Chelsea and have won 83 out of the 197 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Chelsea's 57 victories.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 12 matches at home against Chelsea in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming by a 1-0 margin in May 2013.

Chelsea won their previous game against Manchester United in the Premier League by a 1-0 margin in May this year and will be looking to secure consecutive league victories against the Red Devils for the first time since 2011.

Chelsea and Manchester United have played out a total of 27 draws in the Premier League - more than any other fixture in the history of the competition.

Ad

Manchester United vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea were given a harsh reality check by Bayern Munich this week and have a few issues to resolve ahead of this fixture. The Blues will be intent on securing a place in the top four this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong this weekend.

Manchester United have started their league season poorly yet again and have a mountain to climb in the coming weeks. Chelsea are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Ad

Prediction: Manchester United 1-2 Chelsea

Manchester United vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More