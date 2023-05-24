Manchester United vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th May 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Chelsea lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an important clash at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Manchester United vs Chelsea Preview

Chelsea are currently in 12th place in the Premier League standings and have endured a dismal season so far. The away side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City over the weekend and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Red Devils edged Bournemouth to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Manchester United vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Chelsea and have won 81 out of the 192 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Chelsea's 55 victories.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 10 matches against Chelsea in the Premier League and could set a club record in this regard this week.

Chelsea are winless in their last nine matches away from home against Manchester United in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming by a 1-0 scoreline in 2013.

Manchester United have played out draws in each of their last five matches against Chelsea in the Premier League and could set yet another club record in this regard this week.

Chelsea have lost their final away game of the Premier League season in three of their last five campaigns but did win their last such game against Leeds United by a 3-0 scoreline.

Manchester United vs Chelsea Prediction

Manchester United have shown marked improvement under Erik ten Hag and will look to secure their place in the top four this week. Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes can be effective on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies in this fixture.

Chelsea have struggled this season and will look to end their season on a much-needed positive note. Manchester United are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Chelsea

Manchester United vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Rashford to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes