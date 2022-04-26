Manchester United vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 28 April 2022

Manchester United are in absolute disarray as they welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford on Thursday night.

Manchester United are still in the top four race, mathematically speaking. They are sixth in the Premier League table with 54 points from 34 matches. Arsenal, who beat the Red Devils 3-1 at the weekend, are fourth with 60 points from 33.

Nuno Tavares opened the scoring for Mikel Arteta's side when the two sides met last Saturday. Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka each fired in a goal as well as Arsenal reduced Cristiano Ronaldo's 100th Premier League goal to a mere consolation. Bruno Fernandes missed from the spot to make it an entirely forgettable evening for the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag's appointment has injected a sense of optimism at Manchester United, but that's about as positive as things are likely to get for them for the remainder of the season.

Ralf Rangnick's side have lost three of their last four Premier League games and have now effectively killed their own chances of finishing in the top four.

Meanwhile, Chelsea look to be comfortably cruising towards a top-four finish, having secured 65 points from their 32 Premier League games so far. The Blues picked up all three points in their latest outing against West Ham United, thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Christian Pulisic.

The United States international popped up in the right place at the right time to tap the ball home after Jorginho missed a penalty. Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Manchester United in the first half of the season.

Thomas Tuchel's side could put an eight-point gap between themselves and Arsenal with a win over Manchester United on Thursday night. The way things have been going for United in recent weeks, another heavy loss might come as no surprise to the Old Trafford faithful at this point.

Manchester United vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea haven't beaten Manchester United in their last eight away league games. They have lost three and drawn five.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games against Chelsea.

Manchester United have managed to keep a clean sheet in four of their last five Premier League meetings against Chelsea.

This will be the first time that Manchester United and Chelsea will be locking horns in the Premier League on a Thursday.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League home games, winning four drawing three.

Manchester United vs Chelsea Prediction

Manchester United have looked like a shadow of the team that finished second in the Premier League last season. They have lost three and won just one of their last five games in the league.

Chelsea have been inconsistent but will fancy their chances against this underconfident United side. The Blues ought to get the win here and things are likely to get even worse for the Red Devils.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-2 Chelsea

Manchester United vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Edited by Shambhu Ajith